More than 50 cases, including two major felony cases, were dismissed Friday in Pittsburg County District Court due to the lack of criminal jurisdiction by the state of Oklahoma.
A crowded courtroom filled with six defense attorneys, all four district attorneys, and a gallery full of defendants awaiting dismissal of their cases packed into District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin’s courtroom Friday afternoon for a special McGirt motion docket.
According to the motion docket, a total of 77 cases were heard between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. with a total of 57 cases being dismissed.
The dismissals come after an April 1 decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the U.S. Supreme Court’s analysis in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation. The ruling means cases involving a Native American defendant or against a Native American committed on tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation, falls under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.
Those who were in custody of the Pittsburg County Jail, the District 18 District Attorney’s Office asked for a stay on their dismissals for 30 days in order for proper jurisdiction to transferred.
According to state statutes, if “the offense charged in the indictment or information, and it appears that it was committed out of the jurisdiction of this state, the court may order the defendant to be discharged, or to be detained for a reasonable time specified in the order, until a communication can be sent by the district attorney to the chief executive officer of the state, territory or district where the offense was committed.”
A number of cases not dismissed were due to not having official proof of Native American heritage with only one ruled not having any Native American heritage.
Those cases were continued to June 4.
Numerous charges related to the alleged torture and abuse of a local girl were also officially dismissed Friday.
Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 25, and Billy James Menees, 28, both of McAlester, were each charged in May 2020 with several counts related to the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Schardein is also accused in Pittsburg County District Court of hitting a 4-year-old in the back of the head and grabbing the child’s arm, while Menees is charged with “willfully permitting and allowing” the abuse of the 4-year-old, according to documents.
Those two charges were not dismissed due to neither the pair or the alleged victim were Native American.
Both Schardein and Menees were taken into federal custody by awaiting agents from the FBI after the charges were dismissed.
Crystal Haworth, 30, was charged in July 2020 with first-degree murder for the death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.
Investigators found the man unresponsive with a cut to his neck “which nearly decapitated him” after the woman walked to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department covered in blood and told deputies about the incident, according to an affidavit prepared by investigators.
In the affidavit, Haworth agreed to speak with investigators and admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated “numerous times” she tried to cut off the man’s head.
The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder “for the past few months” and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and “kill him and take all of his property,” the affidavit states.
Haworth was charged in Choctaw Nation Court in connection with the death along with a federal complaint filed May 6 in the Eastern District Court of Oklahoma for murder in Indian Country, according to court documents.
