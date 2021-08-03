A Pittsburg County man and a Latimer County woman were among 28 indictments returned in July by federal grand juries in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“From the two grand jury sessions in July, twenty-three indictments were publicly filed and five remain sealed pending arrest of the charged defendants,” the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma said in a press release. “All but three of the unsealed charges involve crimes arising out of Indian Country. Four of the unsealed indictments are for murder or involuntary manslaughter, six are for sex crimes, and the balance contain allegations of assault with a dangerous weapon or resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, burglary, firearm violations, and robbery. The three unsealed non-Indian Country indictments involve possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and firearm violations.”
Court documents show Kaleb Lee Oss, 23, of McAlester, was indicted on five counts — first degree burglary in Indian Country, robbery in Indian Country, use, carry, and brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, felon in possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
In one incident, Oss is accused of breaking into a McAlester woman's apartment in 2019 and demanded a safe when a fight between Oss and the woman's son began, an affidavit filed in the case states. That is when the woman grabbed a butcher's knife and began to hack at the suspect, which caused multiple severe lacerations to Oss, according to court documents.
Oss originally was sentenced to nine years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections along with a 20-year suspended sentence in the case before the case was dismissed due to the decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applying the U.S. Supreme Court’s analysis in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.
While in the Pittsburg County Jail awaiting trial on the burglary case, Oss is accused of being a part of a five against one fight inside the jail with the victim suffering a fractured right orbital and a broken nose, court documents states.
Oss was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence in the case before it was dismissed.
Court documents show Allysa Turner was indicted on three counts — murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and causing the death of a person in the court of a violation to Title 18.
Turner was indicted for the July 2 fatal shooting of Emmett Carshall in Wilburton following an alteration.
A witness to the shooting told investigators Turner and Carshall were verbally and physically fighting inside a vehicle before the vehicle was pulled over by the witness on Main Street in Wilburton, court documents state.
The witness said she told Carshall to get out of the vehicle and that is when Turner got out and was telling Carshall to get out before retrieving a .380 caliber pistol from the witness’ purse and shooting Carshall several times, an affidavit in the case states.
According to the affidavit, the witness said Carshall opened the door to the vehicle and said he was shot with Turner throwing the gun and saying, “call 911.”
Carshall was pronounced dead at the scene and Turner was taken into custody following the shooting, the affidavit states.
