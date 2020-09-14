Two charged with assisting Haskell County fugitive

Two Pittsburg County men were arrested and charged for allegedly aiding a Haskell County fugitive during a week-long multi-county manhunt.
Dillon Snow, 23, and Lawrence Snow, 57, both of McAlester, were each charged with a single count of harboring a fugitive from justice, according to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
The two men were charged with helping Carney Scott Hood, 30, of Soper, avoid arrest during a week-long manhunt spanning two counties. Five others were arrested by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office during the manhunt for assisting Hood, according to the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office.
Court documents show Hood was charged in Haskell County with kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and aggravated assault and battery against awoman. Additional charges of assault with intent to kill and aggravated assault and battery were added Monday, court documents state.
HCSO said Hood was arrested early Monday with the help of U.S. marshals after Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner received an anonymous tip that Hood was in a remote location in HaskellCounty.
Court documents allege Hood was wanted for holding a woman against her will before he assaulted the woman in a field near Enterprise, leaving her in fear for her life. The woman suffered numerous bruises on her face and arms, a broken nose, and strangulation marks around her neck, the report states.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Oklahoma Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force received information that Lawrence Snow was helping Hood and giving him supplies and “whatever he needed to keep him out of jail” from his home in Canadian Shores.
Lawrence Snow said he received a phone call from Hood saying “the laws” were after him and that Hood said he needed a ride and Snow said he dropped Hood off at the entrance of Canadian Shores with a woman “and had not seen him since,” the report states.
According to the report, when investigators said they were going to run the story by another person, Lawrence Snow admitted he lied to investigators and that he took Hood to Dillon Snow’s house and that he lied “because he does not want to see his son go to jail.”
Further investigation found that Hood called a woman asking for money from a phone number that belonged to Dillon Snow after Lawrence Snow dropped Hood off at the residence, the affidavit states.
After his arrest, Dillon Snow told investigators that just before investigators arrived at the residence, Hood was in a camper and ran “back down to the river bottom,” the report states.
The affidavit states later that evening after investigators left the area, Hood broke into Dillon Snow’s residence while a woman was inside and “left after taking some things in a dark pickup.”
The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation and manhunt by theEastern District U.S.Marshals Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stigler Police Department, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
