Tribal law enforcement seek southeast Oklahoma man wanted for murder

Tribal and state authorities are searching for a man who stole an ambulance that led to the February 2021 death of a Choctaw County man.
A second-degree murder warrant was issued Aug. 31 in Choctaw Nation District Court for 27-year-old Reid Smith Lester Jordan.
Joran is also charged with burglary in the second degree and malicious injury to property with a bond set at $100,000.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating Jordan.
According to the OSBI, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Soper after an ambulance was stolen from the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority. Medics were dispatched to the residence because a man was experiencing chest pains.
Jordan is accused of stealing the ambulance while medics were inside the residence tending to the man.
According to the release, the man’s wife was told by medics to take him to the Paris, Texas Regional Medical Center with the man becoming unresponsive on the drive.
Life-saving measures were taken by Paris, Texas emergency responders, but the man was later pronounced dead at the Paris Regional Medical Center.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, medics state if the man would have been in an ambulance, he would have been properly treated for the medical emergency while on board the ambulance that was stolen.
OSBI’s investigation determined Jordan was the unidentified male that stole the ambulance.
The affidavit states Choctaw County EMS received $11,584 from insurance for the damage caused to the ambulance.
The ambulance service director told investigators tat $2,337 worth of items were stolen from the ambulance.
Jordan spoke with investigators after several made attempts in March where he denied taking the ambulance while saying “he had a drug problem.”
The affidavit states three people spoke with investigators with knowledge of Jordan’s crime.
A prosecutorial report was delivered to the Choctaw Nation Prosecutor’s Office, which then issued an arrest warrant for Jordan, who is a member of the Choctaw Nation.
Those with any information with Jordan’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Choctaw Nation Dispatch at (580) 920-1517 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
