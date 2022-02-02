The federal trial against a Texas woman accused in the January 2019 death of a McAlester man is scheduled to begin Monday in Muskogee.
Brenda Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the Jan. 31shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.
The federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second-degree murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).
An April 1, 2021 decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the analysis behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s July 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation — meaning the state of Oklahoma does not have criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans or crimes committed against Native Americans in southeastern Oklahoma.
Court records show Jameson was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Testimony heard during a preliminary hearing in the state’s case stat Savage, along with Jameson and two other men, were socializing at a McAlester residence when Savage pulled a gun and “freaked everyone out.”
A witness testified after the gun was taken away from Savage, the group continued to drink and socialize before moving to the living room.
The witness continued testifying saying when he was trying to play some music when he heard a loud pop and saw Jameson fall to the floor and thought Jameson was “playing around” until he saw blood and Savage standing in the walkway between the living room and the kitchen.
According to the witness, he heard Savage laugh and testified that the woman did not seem concerned about the situation before he heard her say that there was no need for an ambulance because Jameson was dead.
A mistrial was declared during the January 2020 state trial during the jury selection process after both the prosecution and defense legal teams issued separate requests for mistrials claiming the jury pool was tainted by what was said during the voir dire questioning process.
Voir Dire in the trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder with the trial scheduled to being at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White.
