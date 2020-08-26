Trial scheduled for sex sting suspect

A man identified by investigators as the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant assistant fire chief after his March 2019 arrest in a child predator sting is scheduled for trial in October.
Keith McVickers, 45, with a listed address of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested after investigators allege he communicated with undercover officers for two weeks before agreeing to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex in Henryetta.
McVickers was charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology and faces up to 10 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections if found guilty, according to court documents.
Records show McVickers posted a $50,000 bond following his arrest.
Court documents show McVickers refused a plea deal offered to him by prosecutors in the Oklahoma District 25 Attorney's Office in February and the case was scheduled for the April jury docket. But issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic led to the case eventually being rescheduled for the October trial docket.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, McVickers told the undercover investigator posing as a father willing to let men have sexual relations with his underage daughter that he was a fireman and asked if he was speaking with law enforcement before ending communication.
Two days later, McVickers began communication again and asked if the girl was ready and when he could meet her.
The undercover sexual predator sting was conducted by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department.
