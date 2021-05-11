Trial begins against man accused of killing wife

A Pittsburg County jury of six men and six women heard testimony Tuesday in the trial against a McAlester man accused of fatally shooting his wife.
Jonathan James Tubbs, 40, was charged in February 2020 for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, 37-year-old Catrina Pope.
District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn told the jury during opening statements that the evidence that will be provided over the course of the trial will support a guilty verdict.
Tubbs’ defense attorney, Wes Cherry, said that there is no question that his client fatally shot his wife, but that the case prosecutors planned to present was going to “waste” the jury’s time.
Cherry also said the defense was not going to claim the death was in self-defense.
The defense told the jury that Tubbs experienced domestic violence while growing up and pulled a pistol to stop three previous arguments with his wife.
Cherry said that Tubbs will testify during the trial. The attorney also told the jury that Tubbs' new pistol did not have a safety and he did not mean to pull the trigger.
The jury heard the 911 call Tubbs made and later heard testimony from McAlester Police Officer Colby Barnett and MPD Det. Lt. Preston Rodgers.
Both officers testified that Tubbs said he did not mean to shoot his wife and that he only pulled the trigger because he was “spooked” and the woman was “lunging” at him.
Prosecutors asked how a person would fall if they were shot while lunging forward. Rodgers said the person would fall on their face and not onto their backs like how investigators found Pope.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials showed the jury a 3D model of the crime scene.
OSBI Agent John Graham detailed the model and explained how the velocity of a 9-millimeter bullet could not knock a lunging person onto their back.
Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Tubbs are scheduled to testify Wednesday.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.