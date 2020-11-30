Thanksgiving standoff suspect charged

A McAlester man who allegedly ended a pursuit in a standoff with police was charged Monday with numerous felonies.
Kenneth Strain Jr., 36, was charged with felony endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, assault on police officer with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, misdemeanor discharging firearm in public place, and diving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Strain was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on no bond prior to his scheduled arraignment Monday afternoon at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
According to an affidavit prepared by McAlester Police Officer Kevin Bishop, officers were dispatched to a convenience store on U.S. Highway 69 for “a pop” that was heard outside of a vehicle parked at the convenience store which left the area travelling west on Wade Watts Avenue.
Bishop caught up to the vehicle and made a traffic stop near South Ninth Street and West Wyandotte Avenue and Strain told Bishop he was arguing with the female passenger, the report states.
After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Straing began “digging around” inside the vehicle and reved the engine before driving away from the stop, the affidavit states.
Officers pursued Strain to a residence on Four Corners Road when Strain exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at Bishop.
“I did not have time to draw my weapon so I turned and took cover behind my patrol unit and drew my weapon,” Bishop wrote in his report.
The female passenger was released from the inside the house and told officers an argument took place at the convenience store and Strain fired a gun off and she didn’t want anyone to get hurt “so she got into the vehicle voluntary,” the affidavit states. Another man who was inside the house was also released by Strain, the report states.
According to Bishop’s report, District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills signed a search warrant for the residence and a tactical team from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to assist with the standoff.
Bishop wrote in the affidavit Strain made comments that he was not coming out and “he had spent time in prison and he was going to put it all in God’s hands.”
After Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris spoke with Strain, the man voluntarily came out of the residence and was struck by “12-gauge less lethal round” and bitten by an OHP apprehension K-9, the affidavit states.
During the search of the residence, a black BB-gun was located next to Strain’s wallet, the report states.
During an interview at McAlester Regional Health Center, Strain told Bishop the gun wasn’t supposed to be pointed at the officer and “he was just showing” the officer he had a gun, the report states.
The report states when Strain was asked why he fled, Strain said he was angry and “he makes bad choices when he’s mad.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
