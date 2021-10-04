A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man in 2019 was federally indicted on three felony charges by a grand jury.
Brenda Burdue Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.
The federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second degree murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).
Court records filed in the case states Savage has retained the counsel of Brecken Wagner, Blake Lynch, and Jacob Reynolds of the Wagner and Lynch Law Firm.
Attorney Damare Theriot of the Organized Crime and Gang Section, with the U.S. Department of Justice, is currently representing the United States in the case.
Savage was federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case falls under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.
Testimony heard during a preliminary hearing in the state of Oklahoma’s case against Savage states that Jameson and two other men were socializing at a McAlester residence when Savage pulled a gun and “freaked everyone out.”
A witness testified after the gun was taken away from Savage, the group continued to drink and socialize before moving to the living room.
The witness continued testifying saying when he was trying to play some music, he heard a loud pop and saw Jameson fall to the floor and thought Jameson was “playing around” until he saw blood and Savage standing in the walkway between the living room and the kitchen.
According to the witness, he heard Savage laugh and testified that the woman did not seem concerned about the situation before he heard her say that there was no need for an ambulance because Jameson was dead.
Savage’s attorney, Blake Lynch, argued during the hearing for a demurrer of the charge, stating the evidence provided during the preliminary hearing did not meet “malice aforethought” for first-degree murder.
A mistrial was declared during a January 2020 trial during the jury selection process after both the prosecution and defense legal teams issued separate requests for mistrials claiming the jury pool was tainted by what was said during the voir dire questioning process.
Muskogee County Jail records show Savage was taken into custody Sept. 30 with the indictments against her unsealed Oct. 1.
Savage is scheduled to be arraigned by U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shrader via video Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
