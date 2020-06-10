Teen sentenced in shooting death

A judge followed a Pittsburg County jury’s recommendation to sentence a local teen to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of another teen.
Bryce Miller, 17, of McAlester, was found guilty of second-degree murder by imminently dangerous conduct in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson by a Pittsburg County jury following a five-day trial in March.
The jury recommended 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. District 18 Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges, of McIntosh County, followed the recommendation Wednesday.
Before sentencing, Bridges denied a motion for new trial filed by the defense that claimed prosecutorial misconduct in the case tainted the jury.
The motion for new trial claimed that evidence previously ruled "too prejudicial" was in the jury room during the deliberation process.
After three hours of deliberating, jurors questioned the court concerning pieces of evidence in their possession. When jurors were brought back into the courtroom, it was found that five pieces of evidence, which included internet searches and a photo of Miller that were not admitted into evidence, were sent with the jury to the deliberation room.
The jurors were polled by Bridges if they could remain fair in deliberations after seeing the pieces of evidence. All 12 answered that they could and they wanted to continue deliberations.
After the motion for a new trial was denied, Miller’s mother and grandmother emotionally asked Bridges to have mercy on Miller and to not throw his life away at a young age.
Miller’s defense team, comprised of Brecken Wagner and Norman-based attorney David Smith, asked Bridges to consider a suspended sentence in whole or in part due to Miller’s age.
“We can not peel away the fact that Miller is a child,” Wagner said.
Smith said recent overuse diminished the meaning of the word "mercy," before quoting Shakespeare.
“We are most God-like when we are most merciful,” Smith said.
District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes said the jurors themselves showed mercy on Miller, but justice has to take over.
“Justice requests that he learn a lesson,” Hastings-Hughes said.
The ADA then read from a pre-sentence investigation conducted by ODOC that stated Miller was addicted to drugs and was expelled from school for numerous violations, including bringing a gun onto campus.
According to Hastings-Hughes, the report found Miller was at high-risk to reoffend and ODOC recommended the full 20-year sentence. Prosecutors and Nelson’s family also asked that Miller be sentenced to the full 20-year term.
Before sentencing Miller, Bridges said the case was an emotionally difficult one due to the ages of Miller and Nelson.
Bridges said Miller had a clean slate at the beginning of the trial, but after the trial was over, he found Miller would never be a productive member of society and that Miller was full of darkness.
The judge said Miller had two paths he could take, one being to ask for forgiveness and to show full remorse for what he done and the second was to continue being a “depraved and disturbed” human being.
Bridges continued to state Miller's willingness to prove his masculinity to a girl “destroyed” another life.
Miller showed no emotion when he was told by Bridges that the friends he was showing off to will move on from him and will continue to “swipe” on social media when Miller is mentioned.
Bridges said Nelson “was a near perfect teenager” and Miller deprived the world of what Nelson could have been.
Miller received credit for time served and will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole consideration and is also not eligible for earned or other type of credits which would have reduced the length of sentence to less than 85 percent.
He will also have to register as a violent offender under the Oklahoma Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act. The act requires Miller to register with local law enforcement and ODOC for the duration of his sentence and he must remain on the registry for 10 years after completing the sentence.
