Teen leads law enforcement on high-speed chase

A Holdenville teen led local law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle from Hughes County.
The teen, identified as a 16-year-old boy from Holdenville, who's identity is being withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody Tuesday night after crashing near the intersection of North C Street and West Carl Albert Parkway.
Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Dalley wrote in a report he was dispatched to U.S. Highway 270 after an off-duty Hughes County Sheriff's deputy was following a red SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.
Dalley wrote he intercepted and followed the SUV before seeing the vehicle cross the center line four times. The deputy then activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, the report states.
The vehicle began to speed up and another PCSO deputy who was traveling toward Dalley had to “go off the roadway” to avoid being hit by the vehicle before Dalley called a pursuit, the affidavit states.
According to Dalley’s report, the vehicle came behind a semi-truck at 100 mph and almost hit the back of the truck before swerving at the last minute.
The vehicle then hit a deer at a high rate of speed west of McAlester with Dalley also hitting the deer when he attempted to drive around it, the report states.
The report states the teen attempted to turn left on North C Street at 75 mph but missed the street and struck a concrete slab making the vehicle go airborne before coming to a stop, the report states.
Dalley wrote in his report the teen was taken into custody and that the teen refused medical treatment before a judge gave a verbal order for the teen to be detained at the Pittsburg County Juvenile Detention Center.
The deputy was also informed by dispatchers that the vehicle was stolen out of Holdenville and did not have a valid driver's license, the report states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
