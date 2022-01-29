A superseding indictment was filed against a McAlester couple accused of abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old girl alleging the abuse started more than a year earlier.
Court documents show superseding indictments were filed against Ashley Schardein, 26, along with her husband, Billy Menees, 28, on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
The indictment states starting in January 2019 and continuing on into May 2020, Schardein and Menees “did willfully and maliciously cause harm and threaten harm, fail to protect from harm, and threaten harm, torture, and injure” the girl.
A previous indictment against the pair alleged the abuse and neglect occurred between March and May 2020.
According to court documents, the pair is accused of abusing the girl by excessively punishing her with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse that including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach, and water.
Attorneys for Schardein filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti to continue the scheduled Feb. 8 trial at least 150 days due to new evidence being filed in the case and COVID-19 concerns.
“Additionally, with the Omicron variant spreading throughout the country, the defense contends that conducting a trial in three weeks, including picking a jury and having multiple witnesses attend court sessions is a risk that will likely dissipate several months down the road as the Covid wave recedes,” the motion states.
According to the motion, prosecutors for the government “have no objection” to the motion to continue rescheduling the trial to a date in June 2022.
The motion states that a failure to continue the case would “likely result in a miscarriage of justice.”
A ruling on the motion was not made as of press time Friday.
