A murder case scheduled for trial is now stayed as jurisdictional questions stemming from a July landmark Supreme Court ruling await answers.
Attorneys for Michael Crawley, 41, of McAlester, claim Crawley should be prosecuted by the federal government for the November 2015 death of Amber Brewer, also known as Amber Hayes, during a police pursuit.
A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling last month found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men, Jimcy McGirt, who will now face a new trial in federal court. The ruling has led to several jurisdictional challenges.
Crawley’s attorneys claim the alleged crime was committed against a Native American and therefore subjects the case to be transferred to federal prosecutors.
A Pittsburg County jury convicted Crawley under a provision of an Oklahoma law that allows a defendant to be charged with first-degree murder if someone dies while the defendant is committing another felony. The conviction was later overturned by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and the case was ultimately refiled last year by prosecutors.
Prosecutors argued any decision made by a judge in the case would be premature until a ruling has been made regarding the treaties with the Choctaw Nation and whether disestablishment occurred or not. Prosecutors also argue that the defendant has not offered proof that either Crawley or the murder victim is Native American.
District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills ruled Crawley’s motion to be held abeyance “pending further briefing.”
Mills ordered attorneys and prosecutors to submit briefing and authority “on whether the state or the defendant” bears the burden of proof on the issue of subject matter jurisdiction.
Mills scheduled a hearing on Crawley’s motion to be held at 2 p.m. October 20 in his courtroom and ordered a stay in the case.
