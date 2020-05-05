A stay was issued in a January 2019 murder case from Pittsburg County until a higher court can review it.
Attorneys for Brenda Savage, 56, of Del Valle, Texas, requested the stay after Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills explained in April his reasoning behind not granting a motion to dismiss in February.
Savage was charged in January 2019 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson at a McAlester residence.
Mills granted the motion for stay and struck the trial from the September jury docket.
The motion to dismiss was filed after a January trial in the case ended in a mistrial before a jury was seated to begin hearing opening statements and testimony.
Savage’s attorneys wrote in their motion for stay that all parties were advised of the intent to seek a Writ of Mandamus and request the Court of Criminal Appeals to order the district court to dismiss the case.
The motion states prosecutors did not object to the request.
According to Mills’ ruling, the stay will remain in effect until a ruling is issued by the Court of Criminal Appeals and that a copy of the writ presented to the Appeals Court be filed with the local court within five days of the filing.
