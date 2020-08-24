A state court remanded a case against a local man convicted in the 2016 death of his daughter back to Pittsburg County over a jurisdictional challenge.
Devin Sizemore, 25, of Krebs, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Pittsburg County jury in 2018 for first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his daughter, Emily. He was also convicted on a second felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer.
Sizemore’s attorney claims the state of Oklahoma lacked jurisdiction to prosecute the first-degree murder charge “because he is an ‘Indian’ and the crime occurred in 'Indian country'" — after similar challenges in high profile cases on Native American lands.
Court documents filed in the case show Sizemore is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma with the crime occurring in a rural area near Krebs, located within Pittsburg County, one of the 10-and-a-half counties within the Choctaw Nation’s tribal boundaries.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals last week ordered the case to be remanded to Pittsburg County District Court for an evidentiary hearing to be held within 60 days.
“Recognizing the historical and specialized nature of this remand for evidentiary hearing, we request the Attorney General and District Attorney work in coordination to effect uniformity and completeness in the hearing process,” the Appeals Court wrote.
After Sizemore submits his evidence of legal status as a Native American and to the location within Indian Country, the burden will shift to prosecutors to prove it has jurisdiction in the case, the order states.
According to the Appeal’s Court order, a District 18 judge is ordered by the Appeals Court to rule on Sizemore’s status as a Native American and whether the crime occurred in Indian Country.
After the ruling, the AG’s office will have 20 days to file a supplemental brief “limited to 20 pages” and addressing “only those issues pertinent to the evidentiary hearing.”
In the event the parties agree “as to what the evidence will show with regard to the questions presented,” a written stipulation setting forth the agreement is to be provided to the district court.
District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills ruled in December 2018 against a similar jurisdictional challenge filed by Sizemore’s then attorney Matthew Sheets.
Court records show a date for the evidentiary hearing has not been scheduled as of press time Monday.
