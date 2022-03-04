An attorney filed a notice of insanity defense and several motions to suppress and limit what can be shown to a jury in a federal case against a Krebs man accused in the 2016 death of his 21-month-old daughter.
Devin Sizemore, 27, and his attorney intend “to introduce expert evidence at trial relating to a mental disease or defect, or other mental health condition bearing on his guilt, and if convicted, his sentence.”
Court records show Sizemore was indicted in May 2021 in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for murder in Indian Country, second degree murder in Indian Country, voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country, child abuse in Indian Country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, and assault and battery on a police officer in Indian Country.
Sizemore is accused of drowning his daughter, Emily, in a pond near Krebs on July 15, 2016, and assaulting then-Krebs Police Officer Jack Suter during his arrest.
In a motion to suppress, Sizemore’s attorney asks a federal judge to suppress any and all statements made by Sizemore claiming an agent from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation violated his constitutional rights under the Fifth Amendment.
“Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Agent John Jones continued to interrogate Mr. Sizemore after he unambiguously invoked his rights to silence and counsel under Miranda v. Arizona,” the motion states.
The motions also states that Sizemore had considerable mental deficits that he did not have the mental ability to comprehend and waive his Miranda rights.
A similar motion was denied in Pittsburg County District Court during Sizemore’s state proceedings. A Pittsburg County Jury also ruled in November 2016 that Sizemore was mentally competent to undergo further criminal proceedings.
Government prosecutors filed a motion for a psychiatric exam on Sizemore in light of the notice of insanity defense and further requested the trial be moved at least six months from the currently scheduled April trial date to allow time for the exam to occur.
The defense also filed eight motions to limit what prosecutors can present to a jury including not telling the jury that Sizemore was formally found guilty in state court, the autopsy report of Emily, and video of the officer that found Emily crying.
A motion also asks a judge to not allow Emily or Officer Suter to be referred to as a “victim” of Sizemore.
Prosecutors have also asked for an extension of time in order to prepare responses to the multiple motions filed by the defense.
A Pittsburg County jury originally convicted Sizemore in September 2018 of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Emily. Investigators testified during the five-day trial that they found the child floating in a pond in rural Krebs, pulled her from the water and tried to save her life.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Sizemore told investigators he put his daughter in a pond to “baptize her, because of all the evil in the world” and that he held her head under the water for “maybe 30 seconds.
Sizemore claimed to investigators that “something went wrong” but he was able to bring his daughter back to life after performing CPR on her.
Courtroom testimony stated around the same time, other law enforcement officers struggled with Sizemore, who was standing in the pond water not far from his daughter when they arrived at the site in the early-morning darkness.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
