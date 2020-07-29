Deputies will soon be seen with body cameras paid for by payroll savings.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the body cameras cost his agency $17,000, which he said came from the 2019-2020 budget money that was saved from payroll.
Morris said the cameras are on back-order and he does not know when they will ship.
“Once we receive the cameras, we are probably looking at 30 to 45 days before that are in full use,” Morris said.
Body cameras for county deputies became a hot topic after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Sayven Lane Rowland near Pittsburg on Oct. 11, 2019.
Morris told the News-Capital in October 2019 his deputies were not outfitted with any recording devices because the department could not afford the equipment and were denied two grants — one through the Department of Justice and the other through Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety Foundation, which has helped fund equipment for multiple agencies nationwide.
The shooting occurred after Rowland crashed a four-wheeler and led deputies on a brief pursuit, according to investigators.
Rowland was shot and killed after brandishing a firearm, investigators said.
The shooting was later determined justified by District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan, who said “video would have been nice” but the evidence was clear without any video evidence.
The body cams are the latest upgrades to enhance deputy safety the sheriff has worked for since being elected to the position in 2016, with Morris also utilizing grants and donations to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Foundation.
Upgrades include new protective vests, vehicle markings and new communication equipment
Morris said the body cameras will add more transparency to his department.
“Body cameras are a great asset for transparency within the agency," Morris said. “The footage is great for evidence on a case and also stops a lot of frivolous complaints.”
The sheriff said the cameras will also show the public what happens behind the scenes.
“The footage also allows the public to see what really happens on a call and stops a lot of rumors,” Morris said.
