Sentencing for a 17-year-old convicted of fatally shooting a 16-year-old in June 2019 was continued until next month.
Bryce Miller, of McAlester, was found guilty of second-degree murder by imminently dangerous conduct by a Pittsburg County jury following a five-day trial in March.
The jury recommended Miller to serve a sentence of 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Defense attorneys for Miller asked for the continuance, which was granted without objection from the state, according to court documents.
A new hearing is scheduled for June 10 at 1 p.m.
Along with sentencing, District 18 Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges will also make a ruling on a motion for new trial filed by Miller’s defense attorneys.
The motion states the verdict rendered against Miller “by which his substantial rights” were prejudiced after receiving and viewing evidence not presented to jurors during the trial.
After three hours of deliberating, the jury questioned the court concerning pieces of evidence in their possession.
When brought back into the courtroom, it was found that five pieces of evidence, which included internet searches and a photo of Miller, were sent with the jury to the deliberation room that were not admitted.
The jurors were polled by Bridges if they could remain fair in deliberations after seeing the pieces of evidence.
All 12 answered that they could and wished to continue deliberations.
After the jury left, both prosecutors and the defense saw no problem with the jury continuing deliberations.
According to the motion, the pieces of evidence were not admitted as they were found by the court to be “too prejudicial” for the jury to see or hear about.
The motion for new trial claims when the court reporter was gathering exhibits for the jury to have in deliberation and became frustrated that admitted exhibits were removed and “lost” before being discovered after the items were taken “accidentally” by District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes.
The defense claims they received assurances from the court and prosecutors that there would be “no objections to a motion for new trial” and a mistrial was not requested due to the assurances.
“These documents made it back to the jury as a result of negligence or mistake or some calculated and purposeful action on behalf of a prosecutor whose judgement is clouded by the idea of ‘winning’ over all else, the result does not change,” the motion states.
Defense attorneys say the only recourse for justice is for the request for a new trial be granted to allow Miller to be judged on the evidence the court did allow against him “not what the state wanted to prejudice the jury with,” the motion states.
