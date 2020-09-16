Recent vandalism in downtown McAlester has prompted a local organization and individuals to put up a reward for information leading to an arrest.
“Keep McAlester Beautiful has always been a supporter of street art, legal street art,” said Keep McAlester Beautiful executive director Megan Waters. "Any markings with paint or stencil on someone else’s property without permission is illegal and frankly ugly."
Waters said the organization has put up $500 in matching funds provided by local merchants and individuals for the capture or arrest of the recent graffiti vandals in McAlester, making the initial reward total $1,000.
“McAlester police detectives tell us that two of the recent vandals have been identified and reparations are being made,” Waters said. “At least one vandal remains at large.”
Trevor Tannehill, owner of Tannehill Furniture in downtown McAlester, said his business has been vandalized three different times by vandals.
“Even with our security cameras, our delivery truck has been ‘tagged’ three different times," Tannehill said. “It's sad and frustrating.”
Tannehill said he has paid out-of-pocket twice for a professional company to clean the graffiti off his delivery truck. The other time his employees were able to remove the vandalism by themselves.
“That is very disheartening,” Waters said. “Downtown business and building owners often have to pay for professional cleanup.” “Any citizen wishing to contribute to the reward can contact Keep McAlester Beautiful.
MPD is aware of the reward offer from Keep McAlester Beautiful and other concerned citizens. “We will leave it up to the police to let us know if the culprits have been named, and who gets the reward” said Waters.
McAlester Police Detective Lt. Preston Rodgers said detectives are actively working to identify the third person involved in the graffiti after two others were identified.
Rodgers said anyone with information can call the detective division at 918-421-4917 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to speak with a detective.
“The entire detective division is working on it,” Rodgers said. “There’s been a primary focus on downtown because that’s where the vast majority of the graffiti has been going on, but we have investigated complaints all over town.”
Along with other downtown businesses, Waters said vandals are also vandalizing approved works of art in the area.
In an effort to encourage more legitimate street art, the organization will paint more of the back of The Parrot Building at 119 E. Choctaw Ave.
“There is Kindra Riddel’s angel wing art in our alley,” Waters said. “Next to it, on the same wall, there is a lot of graffiti that KMB will cover in brown on September 26th as our Fresh Paint Days project, a Keep Oklahoma Beautiful initiative.”
Waters said the organization will then solicit bids from local artists to visually improve the space and that anyone, of any age, is invited to submit their artwork by sending digital copies via email to pim@prideinmcalester.com or via mail to P.O. Box 583, McAlester, OK 74501.
After learning of the reward offered, Tannehill said he will pledge an additional $500 toward the reward for information leading to information of who is behind the vandalism, making the current total reward $1,500.
“We would appreciate the community's help,” Tannehill said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.