A southeastern Oklahoma municipality agreed to pay its former police chief more than $4,000 as part of a settlement that was previously undisclosed to the public.
Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr. resigned as Quinton's police chief Oct. 14 after being on paid leave for more than two months and signed the general release and separation agreement that states he is to be paid $4,000 in addition to compensation for unused vacation leave.
Ruiz — who a Pittsburg County judge ruled in August lacked credibility as a witness due to his legal history — accrued 43.5 hours of unused vacation leave as of October 2021 “in the gross amount of $920.02 and the net amount of $829.17.”
Quinton's Board of Trustees took action Oct. 14 to accept Ruiz's resignation and enter a settlement agreement with him — both documents the News-Capital requested from town officials under the Oklahoma Open Records Act the next morning. Town officials refused the request that day under advice from attorneys without citing a statute.
Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said the denial is a “willful violation” of the law. Quinton Mayor Allen Miller told the News-Capital on Monday that Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group attorneys advised town officials in the open records matter.
"They said 'don't release it until it's finalized,'" Miller told the News-Capital.
Town officials sent the agreement and the resignation letter to the News-Capital via email Tuesday morning.
Ruiz and his counsel, Wesley Cherry, of the McAlester-based Foundation Law Firm, signed the agreement — a copy of which that was supplied to the News-Capital did not have a signed date.
Quinton's board of trustees authorized Miller to enter into the agreement with Ruiz following a 3-2 vote on Oct. 14.
In the agreement, Ruiz “forever” releases current and former town officials from any and all claim, suits, demands, cases of action, complaints, administrative proceedings, or grievances “of whatever kinds or nature, whether known or unknown.”
The agreement does not preclude Ruiz from pursuing any workers’ compensation claim to which “he feels entitled” or preclude the town from objecting and defending any such claim.
Ruiz agreed to turn over any all records that pertained to his duties as chief of police and the operations of the Quinton Police Department to the city and states he is not in any possession of property that belongs to the city of Quinton.
A special waiver included in the agreement states Ruiz understands by executing the agreement he waives any right to present any employment discrimination claim against the town and that he has seven days after signing to revoke the special waiver.
“In the event employee elects to seek to revoke this special waiver during the seven-day period, it will not impact, in any way, the fact that employee will no longer be employed by the town in any capacity,” the agreement states.
The agreement also refrains Ruiz and the town from making “any comments or statements of a derogatory nature concerning one another.”
Ruiz was originally placed on paid leave in August by the town’s board after a Pittsburg County judge ruled he lacks credibility as a witness due to legal history involving crimes of dishonesty.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, in granting a motion for disclosure of Giglio material in August, wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty including two counts of embezzlement and impersonating an officer. Ruiz’s legal history also includes eight protective orders filed against him that were all eventually dismissed with all accusing him of aggressive physical and verbal behavior.
A ninth protective order was filed against Ruiz in July 2021 by a woman who claims Ruiz stalked and harassed with some instances occurring while he was on-duty. An interim three-month protective order was granted against Ruiz following a September hearing.
State law requires anyone with CLEET certification to self-report any criminal matters and protective orders issues to CLEET, only a final protective order could potentially jeopardize the credential.
A previous open records request by the News-Capital revealed Ruiz was paid $21.15 an hour.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
