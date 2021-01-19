A Quinton woman entered a guilty plea to a federal charge as part of a larger methamphetamine ring in southeastern Oklahoma.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Choice Lynn Needham, 46, of Quinton, entered a guilty plea to laundering monetary instruments and faces punishment of up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine up to $500,000.00 or twice the amount of the illicit transaction, whichever is greater, or both.
The indictment alleged that on January 2, 2018, Needham transferred $1,200 in United States currency via MoneyGram from a Walmart Store in McAlester to another coconspirator in Palm Springs, California.
“Needham knew that the $1,200 was proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine and conducted the transaction with the intent to promote the continued distribution of methamphetamine,” the indictment states.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a total of 12 people from Pittsburg and Haskell allegedly ran a large-scale drug ring that transported methamphetamine from California via mailed packages and wired money back to a supplier in California with money exchanging taking place across a variety of mediums, ranging from bank transfers to Walmart MoneyGram transfers from locations in McAlester, according to federal court documents.
Needham was indicted in January 2018 in connection to the drug ring along with Kimberly Diana Noel, of Desert Hot Springs, California; Early Willard Woodmore III, of Quinton; Calvin James Woodmore, of McAlester; Amber Nicole Woodmore, of McAlester; Valerie Nacole Adcock, of McAlester; Dennis Clyde Marshall Jr., of McAlester; Prentice Roland Keith, of Kinta; Jimmie Ray Stephens, of Lewisville; Tiffany Ann-Meeks Davis, of McAlester; Michael Dewane Hunt, of Kinta; and Janet Sue Trott, of Rogers, Arkansas.
All 12 are charged with drug conspiracy, while Noel, Early Woodmore, Calvin Woodmore, Amber Woodmore, Adcock, Marshall, Needham and Troutt are charged with conspiring to launder money, the sum of which neared $25,000. Keith and Stephens face charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
The charges arose from a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administratio, along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Postal Inspection Servic, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the District 18 District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, and the Stigler Police Department. The investigation was part of and include members of the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force.
The Honorable John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted Needham’s plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
