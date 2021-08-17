A southeast Oklahoma assistant police chief quit days after an open records request was made for his employment application.
Quinton Mayor Allen Miller confirmed to the News-Capital that assistant police chief Joey Oliver notified him of his resignation Aug. 13.
The McAlester News-Capital submitted a request Aug. 10 for Oliver’s employment application under the Oklahoma Open Records Act to confirm some details about Oliver’s past legal history and previous employment.
Quinton Attorney Kay Wall told Board of Trustees members last week they must supply the “easily furnished” document by Aug. 13. They did not.
Town officials said the application was under the charge of Quinton Police Chief Larry Ruiz — who board members voted last week to place on administrative leave with pay after a Pittsburg County judge ruled his legal history admissible as evidence against his credibility as a witness.
A town representative provided a copy of the document Tuesday.
Oliver stated on his employment application he worked as a material handler from 2016 to May 2020 in Muldrow before joining the Quinton Police Department.
It did not mention his short stint as a police officer with the Howe Police Department — where Sequoyah County court records show he was charged in 2017 with sexual battery and furnishing alcoholic beverage to a person younger than 21.
Howe’s mayor at the time told news reporters that Oliver was hired by the town on a Monday, city officials learned about the allegations the next morning, and the town’s council voted to remove him days later.
Court records state Sallisaw Police arrested Oliver after an 18-year-old accused him of sexual assault and providing her a bottle of rum in 2017.
Oliver poured them both several shots and the alleged victim told investigators that “she should’ve realized what Oliver was doing but she would never think he would do anything like that due to his profession,” an affidavit filed in the case states.
The woman said she pushed Oliver away when he tried kissing her multiple times, but eventually stopped pushing him away because she was scared that he could get her and her friend in trouble.
She told investigators Oliver sexually assaulted her before she pushed him off, told him she needed to use the restroom, and locked the door.
Oliver admitted during an interview with police to buying alcohol, but that he didn’t drink any before telling investigators that the sex was consensual.
The case was later dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning the case can be refiled after prosecutors “could not locate” the alleged victim.
Although investigations conducted by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training are not open record, CLEET filed a document in January 2019 asking for a certified copy of the dismissal “for the investigation being conducted.” No final order was filed in the matter.
Records reviewed by the News-Capital show two misdemeanors and a felony charge filed against Oliver were all later dismissed.
Oliver was charged in 2004 with violating a protective order issued against him.
The affidavit in the case states Oliver went to the woman’s house to “confront her” about the protective order that she filed against him. Records show the case was disposed in 2004 and dismissed in 2007.
Documents in the final protective order granted against Oliver for one year in 2004 state he threatened to hit the woman and take a child, and stalked and harassed her via phone.
“I fear for mine and my child’s safety,” the woman wrote.
Oliver was also charged in 2004 for domestic abuse against a different woman.
An affidavit filed in that case states he and the woman argued before Oliver punched her in the head leaving a large bruise.
The case was later dismissed in 2007 because the “victim no longer wants to prosecute” and was settled with Oliver paying court costs.
Another woman filed a protective order against Oliver in 2015. , stating he told the woman to be checked for a sexually transmitted disease and that if he gave it to her “he would stick his glock in my mouth and pull the trigger.”
“I have asked and told him to leave me along and quit texting me, he keeps calling me names and degrading me,” the woman wrote.
Court documents show Oliver was employed by the Webbers Falls Police Department at the time. Records show a temporary hearing was issued but the protective order was later dismissed in 2016.
Oliver’s application with the Quinton Police Department did not include his Webbers Falls employment.
Ruiz worked at the Webbers Falls Police Department from April 2014 to December 2018.
Oliver was also charged in 1997 with embezzlement by Bailee after he was accused of stealing $585.91 from a business that employed him.
Sequoyah County Court Clerk’s Office records obtained by the News-Capital through an open records request do not show any disposition in the case other than it was dismissed in 2002.
Federal records name Oliver and then-fellow Sequoyah County sheriff’s deputies in a 2009 lawsuit claiming he used excessive force and illegally detained two people in front of their two children in December 2008.
A federal judge issued a summary judgment in favor of the deputies because they had qualified immunity. But the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit reversed the judgement against Oliver regarding the false arrest.
Court records show an undisclosed settlement was reached in the case, which was later dismissed with prejudice with all parties bearing their own fees and associated costs.
