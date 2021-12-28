Attorneys for a McAlester woman accused in 2019 of abusing and neglecting 5-year-old boy investigators said looked like "a 75-year-old man" when examined at the hospital is asking for a continuance of her scheduled February trial.
Paula Chisholm, 36, was federally indicted May 13 in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with child abuse in Indian Country and child neglect in Indian Country for allegedly “striking, kicking, dragging, pinching, and restraining” the boy along with “willfully and maliciously fail and omit to provide adequate nurturance, affection, food, sanitation, and hygiene.”
Chisholm’s defense attorney, Arizona based federal public defender Sarah Erlinder, is asking a federal judge to continue Chisholm’s trial to the April 2022 docket due to “very recently” beginning to engage in plea discussions “due to information that defense counsel became aware of.”
“The delay in learning that information is absolutely linked to counsel’s location in Arizona, as the distance makes all aspects of representation of Ms. Chisholm more challenging, from collaborating and developing relationships of trust to more basic challenges of communication,” Erlinder wrote.
Erlinder also wrote an expert witness for the defense has not drafted a report and additional time is needed to draft the report and to disclose it in a timely matter to the prosecution.
Prosecutors object to the continuance, stating two previous continuances were agreed upon in the case.
“The Government and its witnesses are now prepared to proceed to trial, so the government respectfully opposes this motion,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Muzljakovich wrote in a motion filed in response to Chisholm’s motion.
Muzljakovich wrote the government has complied with discovery obligations with all of the discovery provided to the defense “over four months ago.”
“It is the government’s position that the defendant has had sufficient time to hire an expert and have a report generated,” Muzljakovich wrote.
During a July 2020 preliminary hearing in Chisholm’s state case, a social worker who worked at McAlester Regional Health Center at the time of the incident testified the boy originally said nobody hurt him when the room was full of people. But the social worker testified the child became more trusting and later said “Aunt Paula” was the person that hurt him.
The social worker also stated the boy asked if he could go back to school because “no one hurts him there.”
Cynthia Sanford, who examined the boy at the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center in McAlester, described bruising found on the child’s chest, arms, and back as “open-ended marks,” meaning the boy was hit by an open-ended object or linear object.
With “nobody in the family knowing how the child received the injuries,” Sanford concluded the injuries were “consistent” with child abuse.
“Somebody would have known,” Sanford said.
According to Sanford, the boy weighed 33 pounds during the exam and had thinning hair. Less than a month after the exam, the boy gained almost five pounds which was consistent with having “adequate nutrition and sleep."
Chisholm remains free on bond after posting a $10,000 appearance bond in April. Court records show Chisholm is to remain on home confinement under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.