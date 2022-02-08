A federal judge on Tuesday denied the request for an acquittal of a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man in 2019 after government prosecutors rested their case.
Attorneys for Brenda Savage asked U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White to direct a verdict and acquit Savage of her second-degree murder in Indian Country indictment claiming the government did not produce enough evidence in their case in chief that the shooting was anything more than an accident in the death of Bart Jameson.
Government prosecutors said testimony shows Savage committed the crime. They said witnesses saw Savage with the gun in her hand and a shell casing found next to where she was standing.
White ruled that the evidence presented so far in the case could lead a reasonable jury to find Savage guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Truman Kenieutubee testified he was in the doorway of the kitchen when he heard a loud pop, ran into the living room and saw the gun in Savage’s hand. Kenieutubee said the gun was dropped and he kicked it, with the gun being found later under the couch.
Kenieutubee said he then went outside to get a lighter from Jameson’s truck. Evidence gathered at the scene shows Kenieutubbe’s phone was found outside on a bumper of a vehicle in the area where vomit and a gun magazine were found.
He later recanted his statement and said he did not kick the gun and that he held the gun when he took it away from Savage following the shooting.
A 911 call recording played at the hearing showed Kenieutubbe saying he had the gun when another witness asked if he had the gun.
Kenieutubbe also said he “did not see who shot Bart” but did say “she had the gun in her hand.”
Defense attorneys asked him if it was possible he was playing with the gun outside with Jameson and the gun went off or if it was possible that another witness at the residence shot Jameson. Kenieutubbe answered “no” to both questions.
Jurors also heard testimony from a woman who was at the Valley Inn bar prior to the shooting and testified she saw Savage go into the bathroom for “longer than normal” and came out with a different demeanor and was being “unreasonable.”
A bartender who was working that night said she did not think Savage was under the influence when she kicked Savage out of the bar that night and that Savage was asked to leave because of her behavior to bar staff and patrons.
After the jury was allowed to take a lunch break, a hearing was held on whether to allow an Oklahoma City-area nurse to testify on her opinion if Savage was showing symptoms of involuntary intoxication.
Government prosecutors claimed a report the nurse typed had many “copy and pastes” from academic sites and studies including one of a typo.
The defense said that the nurse made references to her report, that she isn’t only relying on what she read, and she is using firsthand experience as an emergency room nurse.
White ruled to allow the nurse to testify her opinion to the jury and although he was “skeptical and hesitant” to allow her testimony, he said the nurse was qualified to make her opinion.
During the defense’s case in chief, jurors will hear from detectives who investigated the case, former-McAlester Police Chief Gary Wansick on body camera protocol, and experts in police investigations.
