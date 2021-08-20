Federal prosecutors are asking for a continuance in a murder case against a McAlester man after a search warrant was signed that could possibly lead to a superseding indictment.
A federal grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of Oklahoma returned an indictment in May against 20-year-old Tyas Short, of McAlester, in relation to the April 2019 fatal shooting death of 21-year-old Lane Crawley.
Short was charged by indictment with second-degree murder in Indian country, causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 1201a, 1151, and 1153, and use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
This is the second motion to continue filed in the case after a federal judge in June moved the trial start date to Nov. 16.
David Jaffe, chief of the Organized Crime and Gang Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, wrote in the latest motion to continue that U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly West signed a search warrant on Aug. 2 for a cell phone belonging to Short.
“While the FBI possesses a great degree of technical skill and can eventually access most digital devices, the length of this process varies and can be unpredictable,” wrote Jaffee. “The government expects that the results of the search may be dispositive as to whether it seeks to supersede with additional charges, including first-degree murder.”
Jaffe wrote prosecutors have produced two batches of discovery to Short’s defense attorney and that defense continues to review the discovery to prepare an effective defense and that additional discovery filed as the investigation continues that will include the interviewing of witnesses.
“Because defense counsel in based in California and government counsel is based in Washington, D.C., the opportunities for in-person interview in Oklahoma are limited,” the motion states.
The motion both prosecutors and the defense have obligations that will conflict with the November trial date.
“Both parties expect to be ready and available for a trial beginning in Spring 2022,” the motion states.
The motion also states since Short was released on bond in May and that “he has been out of custody for nearly the entirety of the pendency of this case” his release status limits the potential prejudice to any delay in his trial date protected by the speedy trial act.
A ruling on the motion was not made as this article was being prepared for publication.
