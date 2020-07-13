A preliminary hearing against a McAlester man accused of fatally shooting his wife was continued Monday.
Jonathan James Tubbs, 39, was charged with murder in the first degree – deliberate intent for the shooting death of 37-year-old Catrina Pope in January, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Tubbs remained in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states officers arrested Tubbs after he called 911 and told dispatchers he killed his wife.
Officers found Pope deceased at the scene “with an apparent gunshot wound” inside the residence and took Tubbs into custody and transported the man to the Pittsburg County Jail, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the man “appeared to be extremely intoxicated” and stated that he had shot Pope.
During an interview with detectives, Tubbs said Pope had come home from work “and was acting strange” and that she had “lunged at him in the living room where he was sitting in a chair” and that is when he picked up his 9 mm pistol and shot Pope, the affidavit states.
McAlester Police Department Sgt. Preston Rodgers wrote in his report that “Tubbs stated that he called 911 but he knew that Pope was deceased at the time of the call.”
A new preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. in District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin’s courtroom.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
