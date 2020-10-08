Police find heroin and other narcotics during warrant service

A McAlester woman was arrested and charged after a large quantity of heroin, suspected fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found during a warrant service.
Bree Osburn, 24, was charged Thursday with trafficking in illegal drugs for possessing more than 10 grams of heroin in a hotel room in McAlester, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Osburn was given a $50,000 bond during her Thursday afternoon arraignment, according to the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
In a probable cause affidavit prepared by Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputy Det. Randy Hass, members of the District 18 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, along with other PCSO deputies and officers from the McAlester Police Department conducted a search warrant at a hotel located on South Main Street in McAlester.
Hass wrote the search warrant was issued for heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Osburn was found in the hotel room and was taken into custody before a search of the room was conducted, the report states.
Investigators found a set of operational scales with suspected heroin residue on it, a smoking device with a liquid inside, a “small baggie” of suspected methamphetamine, and a light up globe “with flowers and hummingbirds on it,” the affidavit states.
Hass wrote in his report he moved the globe and saw it was loose and removed the bottom of the globe and found a blue plastic sack containing a plastic baggie with approximately 24 grams of suspected heroin and numerous unidentifiable white pills Hass believed to be fentanyl compressed pills.
Along with the narcotics, numerous papers with Osburn’s name were found in the room along with a cell phone that was seized for further investigation, the report states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
