Federal prosecutors entered into a plea agreement Monday with a man indicted in the July 2019 death of a southeast Oklahoma man.
Jimmy Nace, 48, of Haileyville, faces up to 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to murder in Indian Country-second degree in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Nace was originally indicted in May 2021 for murder in Indian country for the July 2019 death of 49-year-old Haileyville resident Bob Dalpoas.
The plea agreement came after Nace’s attorney, Georgia-based federal defender J. Wesley Bryant, filed a motion stating government prosecutors “should not now be allowed to now change their theory of the case and prosecute Mr. Nace with the premeditated murder of Mr. Dalpoas.”
Bryant wrote that the government endorsed the theory that Dalpoas was killed at a Haileyville residence and not at a Bache cemetery when prosecutors allowed Matthew Vermillion, 42, to enter into a plea deal and pleading guilty to the charge of accessory after the fact in Indian Country.
In his plea agreement, Vermillon states he “helped Mr. Nace and another individual load Mr. Dalpoas’ body in the back of my truck after thinking he was dead” following an altercation involving Nace and Dalpoas at a residence in Haileyville. “Although I believed Mr. Dalpoas to be dead before loading him into my truck, I never checked his pulse, did not take him to the hospital, nor did I do anything else to confirm if he was dead.”
“The federal prosecutors in their prosecution of Matthew Vermillion conceded that Mr. Dalpoas was dead in the house,” Bryant wrote in the motion. “We know that the same prosecutor who filed the criminal information and drafted the factual basis for the information against Mr. Vermillion is the same prosecutor handling Mr. Nace’s trial. However, the same prosecutor is taking factually inconsistent positions in the same case.”
A report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office states Dalpoas’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and thermal burn injuries with none of the injuries appearing to be “postmortem.”
“Mr. Nace anticipates that the government will argue that Mr. Dalpoas was still alive after leaving the Dalpoas house and while in the cemetery, the motion states. “Allowing this inconsistent evidence would violate Mr. Nace’s due process rights.”
A third individual, Tyler Morgan, 23, was found guilty in May 2020 and is serving a 126-month confinement in a military prison following a military court-martial for attempted murder, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and false official statement.
Morgan told investigators that the three men believed Dalpoas was dead after a fight with Nace because Dalpoas didn’t appear to be breathing and was bleeding from his head.
“The government should not now be allowed to now change their theory of the case and prosecute Mr. Nace with the premeditated murder of Mr. Dalpoas,” the motion states. “To do so would violate Mr. Nace’s due process rights.”
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the body of Dalpoas was found July 4, 2019 "partially burned and badly beaten" inside the Bache Red Oak Cemetery east of McAlester.
An affidavit filed in the case states Morgan told investigators that a fight occurred between Dalpoas and Nace when Dalpoas was struck in the face and went down after being punched. Nace told investigators that it was Vermillion that struck Dalpoas in the face, the affidavit states.
Nace stated in the plea deal that he “aided and abetted” Vermillion and Morgan in the killing of Dalpoas by helping them load the man into the back of a truck and taking him to the cemetery.
“While at the cemetery, I retrieved a cement bench at the cemetery with Morgan that was eventually dropped on Mr. Dalpoas head multiple times; and then I sprayed light fluid on Mr. Dalpoas prior to him being lit on fire.”
Nace also acknowledges the medical examiner report states Dalpoas’ death was caused by the concrete bench.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White will make the final determination following the results of a pre-sentence investigation.
Along with imprisonment up to 15-years, Nace can be fined up to $250,000 along with possible restitution to the Dalpoas family.
White will schedule Vermillion’s sentencing following the completion of the pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Office of Probation and Parole.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
