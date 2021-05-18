More than a dozen Pittsburg County residents were indicted this month by a federal grand jury for crimes committed in Indian country.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 82 felony indictments were returned with 76 publicly filed. Six remained sealed pending the arrest of the charged defendants.
“The dramatic increase in Indian country cases for federal prosecution is due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt v. Oklahoma and recent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release announcing the indictments. “These opinions determined the reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes were never disestablished by Congress and, therefore, the United States has primary federal jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by—or against—Native Americans occurring within the 26 counties of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.”
In total, 14 defendants from Pittsburg County were indicted by the federal grand jury.
Michael Ray Crawley was indicted for murder in perpetration of burglary in Indian country for the November 2015 death of Amber Brewer, also known as Amber Hayes, during a police pursuit.
Crystal Haworth was charged with murder in Indian country for the July 2020 death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.
Tyas Short is charged with second degree murder in Indian country, causing the death of a person the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 1201a, 1151, and 1153, and use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence for the April 2019 death of 21-year-old Lane Crawley.
Devin Sizemore was indicted on six counts — murder in Indian country, second degree murder in Indian country, voluntary manslaughter in Indian country, child abuse in Indian country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian country, and assault and battery on a police officer in Indian country.
Sizemore is charged for the 2016 death of his 21-month-old daughter, Emily and the assault of then-Krebs Police Officer Jack Suter.
Jimmy Holmes Nace and Matthew Jennings Vermillion are each charged with murder in Indian country for the July 2019 death of 49-year-old Haileyville resident Bob Dalpoas.
Dustin Dewayne Bristow was indicted for abusive sexual contact in Indian country for alleged sexual crimes committed against a 9-year-old in 2009.
Wayne Robert Christman is charged with aggravated sexual abuse in Indian country, abusive sexual contact in Indian country, and lewd and indecent acts to a child under 12 in Indian country for alleged sexual crimes committed against a 10-year-old in 2011.
Bruce Lee Montes was indicted for aggravated sexual abuse in Indian country. Montes is accused of raping a 5-year-old in 2013.
Montes was originally found incompetent to stand trial by a Pittsburg County judge and was in the custody of the Office of the Public Guardian since 2013 prior to being taken into federal custody this month.
Roy Lee Roberts, Jr. is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian country for alleged sexual crimes against two children under the age of 12 in 2020.
Paula Chisholm was indicted on two counts — child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country after being accused in 2019 of abusing and neglecting a 5-year-old boy investigators said looked like "a 75-year-old man" when examined at the hospital.
Jeffrey Dywane Holcomb is charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian country for an assault that occurred at a McAlester parking lot in July 2020 that left the victim unconscious with bleeding on the brain and a broken bone in his face.
Billy James Menees and Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein were each indicted for child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.