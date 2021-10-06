A Pittsburg County man was federally indicted after allegedly selling a gun illegally to an undercover federal agent.
Federal court records show Eugene Lee Dozier Sr. was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for engaging in the business of dealing, importing, and manufacturing firearms without a license and transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.
Records show Dozier is free from federal pre-trial custody on an appearance bond.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case by a special agent with the ATF states the case against Dozier began in June after agents received information that he was manufacturing firearm suppressors and firearms without a federal firearms license.
“ATF Special Agents were provided with a business card which showed Dozier advertises manufacturing silencers with a 10% discount to military and law enforcement personnel,” the report states.
Agents wrote in the affidavit an undercover ATF agent approached Dozier equipped with audio and video at the Muskogee Gun Show in August and bought a pistol from Dozier along with 50 rounds of ammunition.
Dozier told the undercover agent the price of the pistol was $399 and that “there is no paperwork, there is no tax, it is out the door. We don’t do background checks,” the affidavit states.
When the agent said that he lived in California and “could not get anything there” Dozier said that he had some family in the state and began to tell the agent how the gun laws were starting to change out there after a lawsuit.
The affidavit states a search conducted through the ATF’s National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record and the Federal Licensing System showed Dozier had only one silencer registered to him and no federal firearms license in his name.
If convicted, Dozier faces up to five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both for the unlicensed selling of a firearm and up to five years in prison, a fine up to 5,000, or both for the transfer of the firearm to an out-of-state resident.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.