This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Hannah Nicole Kuykendall, 22, Hartshorne — Driving while impaired, driving left of center

Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Shae Kialer Boatright, 30, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Gary Jacob Hadyen Hance, 19, Indianola — Reckless driving

Christopher Wayne White, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery

Alicia Danielle Stanford, 35, McAlester — Petit larceny

Rex Dillon Martin, 31, Pittsburg — Obstructing an officer

Jaron Levi Adams, 34, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Casey Franklin Armstrong, 46, Savanna — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Kyle Johnston Borders, 19, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Brittany Ann Hames, 25, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Ashley Brooke Cloud, 38, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seat belt

Dustin John Lance, 35, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Charity Mae Hayes, 36, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Tony Grimes, 50, McAlester — Protective order violation

James Eric Needham, 35, Quinton — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Margaret Ann Kendrick, 78, Quinton — Obstructing officer

Daniel Taylor Lukas, 19, Kinta — Driving under the influence by a person under 21

Donoban Pruett, 18, Wellston — Obstructing an officer

Michael M. Madama, 47, Eufaula — Protective order violation

Charilie Michele Robberson, 33, Stigler — Assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call

Erica Michelle Barchenger Davis, 32, no address given —Defrauding an innkeeper

Sandra Kay Basquez, 66, McAlester — Petit larceny

Showana Michelle Glasco, 48, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, following too closely

Timothy Chambers, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Gerald Berryhill, 55, Ft. Townson — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Rachel Cooley, 21, McAlester — Defrauding an innkeeper x2

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Gerald Glen Putnam, 50, McAlester — Embezzlement

Leah Nicole Burrell, 27, McAlester — Protective order violation

Martha Jane Nixon, 63, McAlester — Indecent exposure, obstructing officer, threaten to perform act of violence

Dillon Keith Snow, 23, McAlester — Harboring fugitive from justice

Lawrence E. Snow Jr., 57, McAlester — Harboring fugitive from justice

Rodney James Ward, 47, Stuart — Second degree arson

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Gabriela Jannet Rodriguez, 32, McAlester, received a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.

Showana Michelle Glasco, 48, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Obstructing an officer was dismissed against Yolonda Patrice Brown, 31, McAlester.

Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense was dismissed against Jimmie Ray Luescher, 65, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jesse Woodson Collins, 33, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence for burglary in the third degree.

