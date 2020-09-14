This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Hannah Nicole Kuykendall, 22, Hartshorne — Driving while impaired, driving left of center
Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Shae Kialer Boatright, 30, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Gary Jacob Hadyen Hance, 19, Indianola — Reckless driving
Christopher Wayne White, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery
Alicia Danielle Stanford, 35, McAlester — Petit larceny
Rex Dillon Martin, 31, Pittsburg — Obstructing an officer
Jaron Levi Adams, 34, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Casey Franklin Armstrong, 46, Savanna — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Kyle Johnston Borders, 19, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Brittany Ann Hames, 25, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Ashley Brooke Cloud, 38, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seat belt
Dustin John Lance, 35, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Charity Mae Hayes, 36, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Tony Grimes, 50, McAlester — Protective order violation
James Eric Needham, 35, Quinton — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Margaret Ann Kendrick, 78, Quinton — Obstructing officer
Daniel Taylor Lukas, 19, Kinta — Driving under the influence by a person under 21
Donoban Pruett, 18, Wellston — Obstructing an officer
Michael M. Madama, 47, Eufaula — Protective order violation
Charilie Michele Robberson, 33, Stigler — Assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call
Erica Michelle Barchenger Davis, 32, no address given —Defrauding an innkeeper
Sandra Kay Basquez, 66, McAlester — Petit larceny
Showana Michelle Glasco, 48, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, following too closely
Timothy Chambers, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Gerald Berryhill, 55, Ft. Townson — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Rachel Cooley, 21, McAlester — Defrauding an innkeeper x2
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Gerald Glen Putnam, 50, McAlester — Embezzlement
Leah Nicole Burrell, 27, McAlester — Protective order violation
Martha Jane Nixon, 63, McAlester — Indecent exposure, obstructing officer, threaten to perform act of violence
Dillon Keith Snow, 23, McAlester — Harboring fugitive from justice
Lawrence E. Snow Jr., 57, McAlester — Harboring fugitive from justice
Rodney James Ward, 47, Stuart — Second degree arson
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Gabriela Jannet Rodriguez, 32, McAlester, received a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Showana Michelle Glasco, 48, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Obstructing an officer was dismissed against Yolonda Patrice Brown, 31, McAlester.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense was dismissed against Jimmie Ray Luescher, 65, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jesse Woodson Collins, 33, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence for burglary in the third degree.
