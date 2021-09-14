This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Audryanna Danielle Avendano, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny
Ronnie Ray Pogue, 34, McAlester — Obtaining property by trick or deception
Jose Ruan Ramirez, 28, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to wear a seatbelt
Troy Allen Tidwell, 51, Bend, Oregon — Driving a motor vehicle while under the infleucne of alcohol-aggravated, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state
William Lawrence Forry, 41, Blanco — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal
Alexis Ann Pickle, 20, McAlester — Public intoxication
Seth Adam Zentner, 36, Piedmont — Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor
Larron Dontae’ Hamilton, 25, St. Louis, Missouri — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state, speeding-posted zone
Raymond Charles Proffitt, 35, Pryor — Outraging public decency, public intoxication
Alicia Danielle Stanford, 36, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Nichols Paul Flowers, 24, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device
Jordan Jaqueline Mattioda, 23, McAlester — Malicious injury to property, defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Daniel Eugene Timmerman, 38, Krebs — Kidnapping, domestic abuse-assault and battery, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon
Charilie Michele Robberson, 34, Stigler — Assault and battery upon a detention officer
Kase Kristopher Hassan, 38, Grapevine, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Cory Holland Wilcox, 28, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Ian Boyd, 32, McAlester — Indecent exposure
Derrick Allen Wingo, 39, McAlester — Home repair fraud
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Lacie Dawn Griffin, 34, Kiowa, pleaded guilty to distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Thomas Allen Shadd, 26, Krebs, received a five-year suspended sentence for larceny of automobile aircraft, or other motor vehicle.
Christopher Dayne Hill, 41, McAlester, received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of a recreational area/park and unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Hill also received a six-month deferred sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus T. Pingleton, 23, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Nikkolasse Keith Smith, 30, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for assault and battery on a detention officer and agreed to comply with all mental health treatment.
Sebastian Olmos, 31, Ft. Worth, Texas, received a five-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Aggravated assault and battery-domestic abuse was dismissed against Travis Dale Furr, 48, Kiowa.
Assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Nicholas Gebhart Halkias, 41, McAlester, due to the death of Halkias.
