Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Markie D. Asbill, 28, Hulbert — Embezzlement by employee, petit larceny
Kelli Ann Clayton, 39, Stuart — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to keep right, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Bryndan Anthony Dugger, 26, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Laticia Rose Workman, 41, McAlester — Tampering with utilities
Donna Paulette Ray, 46, McAlester — Tampering with utilities
Joseph Newman, 30, no address given — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, public intoxication
Stephanie L. Sheffield, 44, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, driving without a valid driver’s license
Troy Harrison Bown Jr., 36, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Lorena Davis, 38, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Vincent Davin Wallen, 22, Quinton — Threaten to perform act of violence
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Franics Joe Fry, 55, Miami — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia
Montana Church, 22, Eufaula — Larceny from the house
Angela Dawn Smith, 43, Eufaula — Larceny from the house, uttering a forged instrument
Regina Lynn Powell, 56, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Terrance Rorick Roby, 32, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Jeffrey Lee Blevins, 20, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability
Joshua Hawley, 35, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband by inmate
Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Shondre A. Harlan, 25, East St. Louis, Illinois — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Brandon Mark Baker, 37, McAlester — Child abuse, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor children
Benjamin Frank Miller, 73, Hartshorne — Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence
Dewayne Owen McCarty, 36, Krebs — Computer fraud/unlawful use of computer system, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Donald Joe Zukosky, 51, Krebs — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with defaced serial number
Hunter W. McClure, 23, Antlers — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Billy Don Stacks, 57, Kiowa — Protective order violation
Landon Boyd LaFevers, 34, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Margarett Shiryel Lewis, 60, McAlester — Enabling child sexual abuse
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Gregory Shawn Chester, 31, Holdenville, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Brandon Wayne Wheeler, 38, Eufaula, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for petit larceny.
Dominique Rose Cooke, 23, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Rex Dillon Martin, 31, Pittsburg, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Jesus J. Alvarez, 45, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence, a six-month deferred sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage and ordered to pay court costs and fines for littering.
David Blake Neighbors, 54, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Alicia Danielle Stanford, 35, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donovan Pruett, 18, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Two counts of domestic abuse-assault and battery and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Braecie Lindsey Donathan, 20, McAlester.
Two counts of domestic abuse-assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call were dismissed against Darrell Scott Melcher, 30, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Kenneth A. Laws, 40, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, received a two-year suspended sentence with all but the first year suspended for escaping from Department of Corrections.
Gregory Shawn Chester, 31, Holdenville, received a 15-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Christopher B. Carrion, 29, McAlester, received an eight-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Axton Chase Cook, 28, Hartshorne, received a nine-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for burglary in the second degree.
Jimmie Lavon Brown, 61, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a one-year suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
A 2010 charge of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Stacy L. Gossett, 64, White Hall, Arkansas after proof of pay off was shown.
Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Cassie Renee Hall, 33, Kinta.
Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was dismissed against Alicia Danielle Stanford, 35, McAlester.
