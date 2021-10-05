This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Juan Manuel Camarillo Delgado, 42, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to stop for yield sign
Clifford Eugene Cantrell, 39, Wilburton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Gary Jacob Hadyn Hance, 21, Indianola — Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence
Jeremy Lane Melton, 37, Longtown — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Neil Walker, 38, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespass after being forbidden
Samantha Darlene Moore, 46, Kingston — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Leonard Quaidiair Moore, 41, Midwest City — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
John R. Wesby, 28, Tulsa — Driving with license suspended
Luis Enrique Ortuno Denova, 24, Tulsa — Public intoxication
Dahlon Deondre Denmark, 23, Quinton — Driving with license suspended
Victorino Ramirez, 26, no address given — Public intoxication
Gerardo Vasquez, 33, no address given — Public intoxication and disturbing the peace
Donnell Santroy Ayers, 31, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
James Paul Fletcher, 33, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and disturbing the peace
Teresa Campbell Peoples, 49, Kiowa — Petit larceny
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Brian Allen Johnson, 41, McAlester — Possession of a stolen vehicle
Christopher Neil Walker, 38, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Nicholas Brent Conley, 47, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Elizabeth Marie Gomez, 52, Stigler — Larceny from a house, intimidation of a witness
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle
Billy Glen Spoonemoore, 56, Celeste, Texas — Driving a moor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Edwin Lawrence Edwards, 59, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for knowingly concealing stolen property.
Donna Faye Price, 59, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Larry S. Gray, 45, Quinton, received an 18-month deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Bibi H. Bhangar, 52, Sapulpa, received a 12-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
John Andrew Smith, 31, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Connor Quinn Ross, 20, Ada, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Jordan Jaqueline Mattioda, 23, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for malicious injury to property and defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur.
Alberta Susanne Scott, 53, Haileyville, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Aaron Watson, 18, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year sentences for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Larceny of merchandise from retailer and trespassing after being forbidden were dismissed against Nikki Edward Jim, 28, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Kaha Qwina Hekela Kealoha, 30, Depew.
A 2011 charge of driving without a license was dismissed against Carla Lee Ann Givens, 35, Dallas, as she now has a valid driver’s license.
Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission was dismissed against Edwin Lawrence Edwards, 59, McAlester.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting opened container of beer were dismissed against Jonathan Andrew Konsire, 42, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and failure to wear a seatbelt were dismissed against Shae Kialer Boatright, 31, Wilburton, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, and transporting open container of alcohol were dismissed against Krystle Marie Ingram, 31, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Violating a protective order was dismissed against Rita Kay Garrett, 49, Canadian, due to the failure of the victim to prosecute.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Richard Donald Casey Jr., 53, Eufaula, was sentenced to four concurrent 20-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with the last 10-years suspended for kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and two counts of domestic abuse-assault and battery along with a one-year sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for preventing an emergency phone call.
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2000 feet of a school/park, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia filed in 2010 against Joseph D. Ford, 32, Quinton, were dismissed due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Charges of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman filed in 2016 against Richard Anthony Howard, 31, McAlester, were dismissed due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Knowingly concealing stolen property, false declaration of ownership in pawn, possession of firearm after former felony conviction x2, obstructing officer x2, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Nikki Edward Jim, 28, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Kaha Qwina Hekela Kealoha, 30, Depew.
Trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of contraband in penal institution were dismissed against Anthony E. McBroom, 40, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, due to double jeopardy ad McBroom was previously fined by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the charge.
Trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding/attemepting to elude police officer, running a roadblock, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Ronnie Gene Casey Jr., 27, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Jeremy David Crawley, 43, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Five counts of possession of contraband by an inmate were dismissed against Corey Michael Jones, 42, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, due to double jeopardy as Jones was previously fined by ODOC for the charges.
First degree burglary and assault and battery were dismissed against Ashley Vereecke, 35, Eufaula, and Harley Beezley, 27, Eufaula, due to the complaining witness to cooperate with prosecutors.
Larceny of motor vehicle was dismissed against Casey Harrington, 22, Canadian.
Three counts of malicious injury to property over $1,000 were dismissed against Jacob Mar, 29, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not being able to meet its burden.
Four counts of possession of contraband by an inmate were dismissed against Beau Spencer, 26, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, due to double jeopardy as Spencer was previously fined by ODOC for the charges.
A 2003 charge of possession of controlled substance was dismissed against Elizabeth Gayle Wilkinson, 60, McAlester, due to the state never appealing a 2003 sustained motion to suppress and failure to prosecute.
