Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Sept. 21-25, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Erica Michelle Barchenger Davis, 32, McAlester — Obstructing an officer
Dillon Gage Roberts, 24, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Helen E. McAffe, 57, Coweta — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Betsy Jeanette Strong, 27, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Josheph Robert Frederick, 52, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Germaine Borba, 39, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2
Reginald Lynn Houston, 46, Wilburton — Petit larceny
Matthew S. Sweezy, 28, McAlester — Petit larceny, obtaining property by fraud
Joseph Kaye Ward, 50, Stuart — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state, fail to register vehicle with state within 30 days, failure to maintain insurance or security
Racheal June Earnhart, 36, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, improper turn about
Joseph Anthony Hammer, 36, Haileyville — Obstructing an officer
Donald Ray Cannon, 56, McAlester — Protective order violation
Gina W. Bookout, 50, McAlester — Assault and battery
Donald Nelson Joseph Wheeler Jr., 33, Eufaula — Protective order violation
Mark Ford, 58, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Cody Wayne Duncan, 32, no address available — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jarred Daniel Ruegamer, 34, Hartshorne — Assault and battery
William Eric Hendricks II, 33, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Timothy Wayne Jewell, 47, McAlester — Protective order violation
Joshua Lee Carrell, 33, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Tyler Jordan Smith, 24, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Aubrey Dean Elwood, 65, Oklahoma City — Public intoxication
Russell Tunney Wilhate, 43, Eufaula — Petit larceny
Courtney Charles Hammers, 37, McAlester — Petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden
Erasmo Corona Quintero, 45, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, improper driving on divided highway
Todd Tripp, 55, no address given — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Cesar Omar Venegas, 32, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Teresa Lynn Kenieutubbe, 45, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to keep right
John Wayne Billingsley, 39, McAlester — Possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to stop at red light
James Edward Capers Jr., 48, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Michael Winsor, 42, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill, possession of firearm after felony conviction
Noah Anthony Daniels, 21, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Gary Dewayne Miller, 46, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Brad Joseph Mattioda, 46, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
Gary R. Patterson Jr., 46, Kiowa — Child neglect
Nani N. Patterson, 44, Kiowa — Child neglect
Jimmy Alan Harper, 44, Savanna — Cruelty to animals, throw or drop object on motor vehicle
Ashley Gordon, 32, Moore — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ronnie Gene Casey Jr., 26, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude, running a roadblock, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Lacey Denise Shumway, 26, Krebs — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Steven R. Craig, 41, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked with a 10-day suspended sentence for littering.
Branden Lee Bonham, 40, Wilburton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ronald James Allison, 46, Seminole, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
May Marie Reynolds, 52, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Tiffany Nicole Bohn, 22, Tulsa, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Clint Lefay Parker, 30, Indianola, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Katie Annette Callen, 38, Durant, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
William Thomas Morgan, 22, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon were dismissed against Wesley Robert Whorton, 23, Oklahoma City.
