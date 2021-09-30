This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Ian Boyd, 32, McAlester — Outraging public decency
Katrisha Dawn Ross, 37, Savanna — Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Rita Kay Garrett, 49, Canadian — Protective order violation
Michael Aaron Watson, 18, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer
Cindy Tharp, 51, Pittsburg — Acts resulting in gross injury
Ryan J. Barc, 30, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, Sherman, Texas — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Connie J. Counts Davis, 62, Watson — Obstructing officer, permitting an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle
Robert Thomas McFerran, 50, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Joshua A. Eldridge, 22, Canadian — Petit larceny
Anthony D. Garcia-Whitson, 22, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Amber Dawn Shumway, 43, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Krystal Renee Johnson, 35, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Shane Thomas Lovelace, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, Sherman, Texas — Burglary in the second degree
Wendy Marie Clark, 42, McAlester — Caretaker neglect
Don Wayland Samuels, 52, Canadian — DUI resulting in great bodily injury, driving without a valid driver’s license
Jason Daniel Godwin, 39, McAlester — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
Terrell Dangelo Johnson, 32, Kansas City, Missouri — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
John Calvin Marshall, 44, McAlester — Embezzlement
Danarian D. Lambert, 19, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, assault with a dangerous weapon
Brandon Vails, 33, Crowder — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
James Howard Brown, 59, Tulsa, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Orlando Eugene McDaniel, 29, Broken Arrow, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000 and driving with license suspended.
Melissa Sue Hernandez, 46, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license suspended.
Sasha Marie Budds, 20, Ada, received a one-year deferred sentence for eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
James Charles Jeffrey, 39, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Christopher Wayne French, 36, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aja Jenise Shoup, 41, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Stephanie Patrice Wilson, 49, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for petit larceny and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Elonda Lane Crider, 54, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Colt B. Wagemen, 37, Stuart, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, and malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Roy Earl Long, 68, McAlester, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving while impaired, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Jeramy Lane Blevins, 19, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for minor in possession/consumption of alcohol.
Jose Ruan Ramirez, 28, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Cindy Tharp, 51, Pittsburg, received an 18-month deferred sentence for acts resulting in gross injury.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Daniel Dean Palmer, 31, McAlester.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Alex William Patterson, 18, Kiowa, due to failure of the complaining witness to cooperate in prosecution of the case.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Chad W. Palmer, 42, McAlester, due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Beckie D. Hamm, 48, Eufaula, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Carrying firearm while under the influence was dismissed Auda Keith Kirby, 65, McAlester
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Daniel Eugene Timmerman, 38, Krebs, was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for domestic abuse-assault and battery, after his suspended sentence was revoked.
Jacob Eugene Harsha, 39, Cushing, received two concurrent deferred sentences for two counts of grand larceny.
James Howard Brown, 59, Tulsa, received a seven-year suspended sentence for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
James Charles Jeffrey, 39, McAlester, received two concurrent seven-year suspended sentences for burglary in the third degree and malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Accessory to a felony was dismissed against Cindy Tharp, 51, Pittsburg.
Possession of contraband by an inmate was dismissed against Kunta K. Pouncy, 22, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center due to double jeopardy. Pouncy was previously fined by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the charge.
Trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of contraband in a penal institution or jail were dismissed against Cory Tarnell Handy, 40, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, due to double jeopardy. Handy was previously tried by ODOC for the crimes.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and petit larceny were dismissed against Jimmy Robert Steele, 41, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not being able to meet its burden and failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse-assault and batter were dismissed against Alex William Patterson, 18, Kiowa, due to failure of the complaining witness to cooperate in prosecution of the case.
Indecent exposure was dismissed against Ian Boyd, 31, McAlester and was refiled as misdemeanor outraging public decency.
