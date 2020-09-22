Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Sept. 14-18, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Darrell Scott Melcher, 30, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call
Francisco J. Espinoza Molina, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated
Katie Annette Callen, 38, Durant — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to obtain registration within 30 days, driving left of center, defective vehicle
Phillip Anthony Depaul, 32, Lewisville, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas Wayne Wilhelm Jr., 42, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Sonya Yvette Barnes, 44, McAlester — Petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden
Montana Wayne Lardi, 23, Haileyville —Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Autumn Dillon Butler, 33, Witts Springs, Arkansas — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Shara Eubanks, 43, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Jarrod Mannan Fabry, 36, Savanna — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Hartsell Leon Ingram, 73, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
James Mark Frederick, 50, Allen — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph R. Frederick, 52, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under 1,000
Maisy Mae Martin, 27, McAlester — Petit larceny
Billy J. Creel, 47, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 24, no address given — Public intoxication
Michael Dale Marvel, 41, Broken Arrow — Petit larceny
Jeramy Colton Vaughn, 39, McAlester —Tampering with utilities
Adolfo De Alvia Rodriguez, 22, Ft. Worth, Texas — Driving while impaired
Chad Paul Lusk, 46, Savanna — Petit larceny
Kristine N. Cowell, 26, Pottsville, Arkansas — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Dennis Gerald Rudnitski, 65, Eufaula — Public intoxication
Joshua Allen Skinner, 25, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, inattentive driving resulting in collision, failure to carry insurance/security verification, failure to maintain lane
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Olivia Shelynn Tate, 21, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, assault on police officer, resisting an officer, malicious injury to property under $1,000, obstructing officer
Jason Walter Wylie, 40, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Chelsea Rae Escoe, 26, Tulsa — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Christina Anne Jackson, 38, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Wally Raphael Anderson, 55, Salina — Possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Ronnie Joe Mote, 28, Hartshorne — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license suspended, failure to signal on turning
Kayla Louise Lawson, 26, McAlester — Larceny from the house
Dalton Eugene Burk, 22, Stuart — Embezzlement by employee
Katie M. Brandt, 25, Tulsa — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Terrell Briggs, 29, Pocola — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal
Michael Wayne Klucas, 48, McAlester — Discharge pollutant into waters of state without permit
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Public intoxication and acts resulting in gross injury were dismissed against Richard Alan Woodward, 57, Shawnee.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Steven R. Craig II, 41, McAlester, received 15-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for falsely personate another to create liability and three concurrent 15-year suspended sentences for two counts of grand larceny and a separate count of falsely personate another to create liability.
Ashley Nacole Henderson, 33, Krebs, received a five-year suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jacob Daniel Moore, 36, Kiowa, received a 10-year suspended sentence for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jeremy M. Wimmer, 25, McAlester, received a five-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for feloniously pointing a firearm and a concurrent one-year ODOC sentence for obstructing an officer.
Keith James Velasco, 21, no address given, received a one-year sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer and a concurrent 30-day sentence in the custody of PCSO for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Leo Gullick Jr., 51, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Clifford Michael Williams, 47, McAlester, received two concurrent five-year deferred sentences for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and possess firearms after conviction or during probation.
Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after felony conviction, barricading a door, and unlawful use of a police radio were dismissed against Jennifer Jameson, 42, McAlester, after a motion to suppress was granted.
Four counts of child endangerment-permitting abuse were dismissed against Lee Charles Moore, 44, McAlester, after a motion to suppress was granted.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Deangelo Lavonte Patton, 28, McAlester, at the request of the victim.
Unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute, grand larceny, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed and refiled as misdemeanors against James Mark Frederick, 50, Allen.
Possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license were dismissed against Darius A. Presley, 19, Ada, due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to cooperate.
