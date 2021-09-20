This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Richard Dean William Anderson, 31, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, trespassing after being forbidden
Ryan Mitchell Zink, 49, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state
Mariah Danielle Douglas, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Alberta Susanne Scott, 53, Haileyville — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Trina Lyn Miller, 46, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, trespass after being forbidden
Anthony Raymond Furr, 34, Kiowa — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Abraham Elias Golden, 50, Stuart — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
James Rueben Williams Jr., 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Lawrence D. Williams, 35, Eufaula — Aggravated domestic assault and battery, domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Wilburn W. Metcalf, 65, Bull Shoals, Arkansas — Possession of firearm after felony conviction
Anthony Raymond Furr, 34, Kiowa — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Danya Johnson, 24, Marrero, Louisiana — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Justin Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Beau Spencer, 26, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by and inmate x3, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Joshua Marshall Barrett, 40, Nashville, Arkansas, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
William Adam Montana, 47, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and a one-year deferred sentence for threaten to perform act of violence. Per a plea agreement, eluding/attempting to elude a police officer and resisting an officer were dismissed.
Christopher Paul Cooper, 33, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for speeding-posted zone after a count of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed.
Joshua Caleb Carr, 22, Hartshorne, received four concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Alvin Donaldson, 57, Stigler, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Susan Lynn Noble, 52, Allen, Texas, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
William Adam Montana, 47, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Derral Dean Smith, 73, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Dennis C. Treannie, 40, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michelle L. Tooman, 31, Canadian, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Raymond Charles Proffitt, 35, Pryor, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for outraging public decency and public intoxication.
Seth Adam Zentner, 36, Piedmont, received a one-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor.
Nichols Paul Flowers, 24, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property was dismissed against William James Smith, 44, Haileyville.
Driving with license suspended and careless driving were dismissed against Farron W. Kilburn, 38, McAlester.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Alexis Ann Pickle, 20, McAlester,
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Burglary in the second degree and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against William James Smith, 44, Hartshorne.
Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery were dismissed against Joleta Lynn Maynard, 41, McAlester.
