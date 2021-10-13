This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jose Luis Aquilar Zuniga, 41, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, no valid driver’s license, failure to stop for yield sign
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden x2, petit larceny, public intoxication
Seth Nathaniel Brackett, 39, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, defective brakes
Robert Keith Clark, 59, Stigler — Obstructing officer, resisting an officer
Randy Linn Emberton, 33, Hartshorne — Obstructing officer
Jesse John Adams, 25, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Nicole Christina Rardin, 30, Stuart — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving without a valid driver’s license
Jordan Denzell Conway, 30, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Dennis Keith Cleveland, 27, McAlester — Obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Trina Lyn Miller, 46, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden x2
Leona Michelle Calderon, 39, Stigler — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Kolton Dixon Lewsaw, 31, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Tiffany Juanita Smith, 24, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
James Edward Klembara, 34, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Christopher John Pres Simpson, 28, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Danny Joe Cook, 54, Hartshorne — Home repair fraud
Colton Chaney, 30, Hartshorne — Attempted burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Leonard Quaidiair Moore II, 41, Oklahoma City, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jalene Brooke Hull, 37, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Ewell Steve Johnson, 66, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Alex William Patterson, 18, Kiowa, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for obstructing an officer and possession of controlled dangerous drug and three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Andrei Gavaz, 23, Kirkland, Washington, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence.
James Edward Klembara, 34, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license revoked and transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Shane Thomas Lovelace, 32, McAlester, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Troy Allen Tidwell, 51, Bend, Oregon, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and a six-month deferred sentence for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Ronnie Ray Pogue, 34, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obtaining property by truck or deception.
Jeremy Lane Melton, 37, Eufaula, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Paul Fletcher, 33, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Cody Wayne Duncan, 33, no address given, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Dumping trash on public/private property was dismissed against Gregory T. Rolan, 43, McAlester.
Protective order violation was dismissed against Carl D. Disilvestro, 28, Quinton.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid driver’s license were dismissed against Emily Dawn Anson, 22, Hartshorne.
Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form and operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal was dismissed against William Lawrence Forry, 41, Blanco.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance and trespass after being forbidden were dismissed against Christopher Neil Walker, 38, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Vashun Stewart, 32, no address given, was sentenced to five-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
Christopher Neil Walker, 38, McAlester, was sentenced to 10-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but five years suspended.
Racheal J. Mitchum, 26, Catoosa, received four concurrent one-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A felony charge of possession of stolen vehicle was dismissed against Mitchum.
Brandon Vails, 33, Crowder, received two concurrent four-year deferred sentences for domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping along with being ordered to rehab.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving were dismissed against Joshua David Nix, 30, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was dismissed against Chelsea Rae Escoe, 28, Tulsa, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property was dismissed against Jerry Lamar Fetterly, 29, Eufaula, at the victim’s request.
