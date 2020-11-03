Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Oct. 26-30, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Marcia Jean Rainburn, 53, Indianola — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, failure to keep right, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle

Paige Marie Winfrey, 22, Krebs — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Casey Don Clark, 18, McAlester — Petit larceny

Stacy A. Hunt, 36, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses x2

Bartima Marie Logan, 37, Quinton — Petit larceny

Jason Robert Barker, 42, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Ricky Dale Bishop, 50, Stigler — Protective order violation

Gregory Boyd, 59, Stigler — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Travis Wade Harvey, 32, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Michael Jones, 36, McAlester — Acts resulting in gross injury

Justin Lawrence Peel, 34, McAlester — Nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images

Robert Wayne Zerbe, 42, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to maintain lane

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jeanette Lynn Barnett, 39, Stigler — Assault and battery on police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer

Travis Dale Furr, 47, Kiowa — Aggravated assault and battery-domestic

Jacob Ray Carney, 23, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute

Craig Alexander Cousins, 28, Bogata, Texas — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance or security, speeding

Quinton Roque, 43, no address given — Assault and battery on a police officer

Sheridan Sexton Jr., 42, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number

Joseph D. Ford, 32, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree

Timothy John Miller, 42, Shawnee — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution x2, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution

Matthew Shane Yaws, 26, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Justin Shayne Blasengame, 37, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Winter Rae Wolfe, 30, Eufaula — Murder in the second degree, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree x2

Michael Alexander Moore, 27, no address given — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, escape from arrest or detention, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Brandon Eugene Pedigo, 33, McAlester — First degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Sabin Ledge Wood, 49, Stuart — Protective order violation

Danell Joann Brake, 36, McAlester — Uttering a forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Melesa Foster, 48, Kiowa — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, unlawful use of communication facility

Billy Creel, 47, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x3, leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Harold Wayne Creekmore, 41, Canadian — Larceny of automobile

Leslie Leann Howell, 35, Indianola — Larceny of automobile

Parker Bolin Mathiews, 25, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance

Layla Ann Myers, 27, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs x2

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Gregory Dale Buchanan, 43, McAlester, received a six-month sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked with credit for time served.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jonathan Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for stalking and a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

Lacey Denise Shumway, 26, Krebs, received three concurrent 20-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first four-years suspended for two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Augusta Lee Cain, 33, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for falsely personating another.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping were dismissed against Jonathan Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester. 

