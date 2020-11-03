Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Oct. 26-30, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Marcia Jean Rainburn, 53, Indianola — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, failure to keep right, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle
Paige Marie Winfrey, 22, Krebs — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Casey Don Clark, 18, McAlester — Petit larceny
Stacy A. Hunt, 36, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses x2
Bartima Marie Logan, 37, Quinton — Petit larceny
Jason Robert Barker, 42, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Ricky Dale Bishop, 50, Stigler — Protective order violation
Gregory Boyd, 59, Stigler — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Travis Wade Harvey, 32, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Michael Jones, 36, McAlester — Acts resulting in gross injury
Justin Lawrence Peel, 34, McAlester — Nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images
Robert Wayne Zerbe, 42, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to maintain lane
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jeanette Lynn Barnett, 39, Stigler — Assault and battery on police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer
Travis Dale Furr, 47, Kiowa — Aggravated assault and battery-domestic
Jacob Ray Carney, 23, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
Craig Alexander Cousins, 28, Bogata, Texas — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance or security, speeding
Quinton Roque, 43, no address given — Assault and battery on a police officer
Sheridan Sexton Jr., 42, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number
Joseph D. Ford, 32, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree
Timothy John Miller, 42, Shawnee — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution x2, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution
Matthew Shane Yaws, 26, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Justin Shayne Blasengame, 37, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Winter Rae Wolfe, 30, Eufaula — Murder in the second degree, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree x2
Michael Alexander Moore, 27, no address given — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, escape from arrest or detention, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Brandon Eugene Pedigo, 33, McAlester — First degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Sabin Ledge Wood, 49, Stuart — Protective order violation
Danell Joann Brake, 36, McAlester — Uttering a forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Melesa Foster, 48, Kiowa — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, unlawful use of communication facility
Billy Creel, 47, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x3, leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Harold Wayne Creekmore, 41, Canadian — Larceny of automobile
Leslie Leann Howell, 35, Indianola — Larceny of automobile
Parker Bolin Mathiews, 25, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Layla Ann Myers, 27, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs x2
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Gregory Dale Buchanan, 43, McAlester, received a six-month sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked with credit for time served.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jonathan Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for stalking and a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
Lacey Denise Shumway, 26, Krebs, received three concurrent 20-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first four-years suspended for two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Augusta Lee Cain, 33, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for falsely personating another.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping were dismissed against Jonathan Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester.
