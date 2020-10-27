Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Oct. 19-23, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Stephen Ed Morgan, 47, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Dion Patrick Lardi, 50, Haileyville — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Ricky Lee Bartholomew, 59, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Debra Brock, 56, Crowder — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Brandon Wayne Wheeler, 38, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Miranda Johnson, 24, Canadian — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Stephen David Pace, 49, Krum, Texas — Protective order violation
Anthony Jade Dorrell, 35, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seat belt, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Monica Hope Lambert, 45, Coalgate — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Mollie Marie Haywood, 40, Tahlequah — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, obstructing officer, speeding-posted zone
Jordan Blake Trover, 30, McAlester — Malicious injury property under $1,000
Trevor Craven, 28, Quinton — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Rylee Jo Beck, 18, McAlester — Actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, obstructing an officer, transporting open container of alcohol
Stephen Wayne Bird, 37, McAlester — False declaration of ownership in pawn
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, Indianola — False declaration of ownership in pawn
Andy Matthew Hayden, 42, McAlester — Possession of controlled substance
Marquita J. Meneley, 40, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Sevon Lynn Cook, 26, McAlester — Public intoxication
Cody Wayne Lightle, 20, McAlester — Larceny of gasoline
Damian Lee Shepherd, 25, Quinton — Possession of controlled substance
Kevin Anthony Frye, 49, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, threaten to perform act of violence
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Thomas James Daniels, 35, Stigler — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob Eugene Harsha, 38, Kiefer — Grand larceny x2
Michael David Beshear, 35, McAlester — Larceny from the house, trespassing after being forbidden
Tyler Joseph Dungan Norton, 25, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a credit card
Carla Christopher, 43, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree, larceny of automobile
Caleb Rex Carney, 29, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree
Tommy Joe Sommer, 41, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Bailey Brianne Sivil, 21, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Katie Allan Presley, 38, Eufaula — Burglary in the second degree
Ronald Wheller, 81, Eufaula — Burglary in the second degree
Harold Manus, 25, McAlester — Larceny from a house, possession of credit card belonging to another, unauthorized use of a credit card
Matthew Burl Eldridge, 28, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Cody Cheyenne Garrison, 36, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Leroy Carl Fox, 41, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate
Heath Lloyd Taylor, 41, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate
Joshua Aaron Henry, 34, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Rayquan D. Pettiway, 21, Kansas City, Missouri — Falsely personate another to create liability, escape from arrest of detention, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving without a valid driver’s license
Damian Lee Shepherd, 25, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Christopher James Lee Cook, 35, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Gregory Dale Buchanan, 43, McAlester, was sentenced to six-months in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Tennille Susanne Nohmer, 38, Eufaula, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kelli Ann Clayton, 39, Stuart, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
A 2009 charge of driving with license suspended was dismissed against Jenny Lee Misner, 46, Oklahoma City.
Two counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000, petit larceny, and trespassing after being forbidden were dismissed against Victoria Marie Wright, 28, Willspoint, Texas.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs was dismissed against Michael Shane Camp, 46, McAlester,
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Kenneth Brent McMath, 35, Kiowa, received two concurrent 10-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of a firearm after felony conviction and escape from arrest or detention.
Jonathan Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for stalking.
Intimidation of witness and protective order violation were dismissed against Stephen David Pace, 49, Krum, Texas with the protective order violation refiled as a misdemeanor.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping were dismissed against Jonathan Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.