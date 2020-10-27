Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Oct. 19-23, 2020

Wilford Joe "Will" Tate, 79, of Tulsa, died Thursday, Oct. 22 at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa. The family, and any friends that wish to attend, will gather at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home for an informal celebration of life on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 4:00 p.m. Will Tate was born on May 18, 1941 i…