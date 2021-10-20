This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Michaela R. Bassard, 29, no address given — breaking and entering with unlawful intent, trespassing after being forbidden, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Gerald Thomas Scott, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Rhealeti Nikole Mitchell, 41, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicholas Alexander Wilks, 32, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Jason Kyle Davis, 36, Canadian — Obstructing officer
Joey L. Whorton, 47, Arpelar — Assault and battery
Michael Lamotta, 52, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
William Raymond Shelton, 38, Krebs — Threaten to perform act of violence
Harold Dean Rowell, 60, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Victoria Marie Bumphus, 19, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
William Eugene Brown, 23, Wilburton — Driving with license suspended
Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 37, Canadian — Driving with license suspended
Michael Wayne Maisano, 54, Krebs — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal
Garrett James Thomison, 28, Quinton — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Harold W. Creekmore, 42, Canadian — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Anthony Ram Davidson, 45, Canadian — Obstructing an officer, public intoxication
Brian Woodrow Rich, 47, Hartshorne — Assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Misti Lee Abbe, 39, Quinton — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Billy Banks Clawson, 45, Clinton — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, discharging firearm in public place
Nikkey R. Aasen, 28, Wylie — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Garrett Jeffrey Freeman, 25, Krebs — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer
Richard Jess Ramsey, 39, Coalgate — Trafficking in illegal drugs, falsely personate another to create liability, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew John Lee Smith, 41, Wylie — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state
Cody Anthony Corrales, 25, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Keaton Bishop Lozano, 26, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Davey Jack Reynolds, 29, Edmond, received a one-year deferred sentence for Domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Audryanna Danielle Avendano, 30, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for two counts of petit larceny.
Robert D. Sizemore, 57, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Steven Nicholas Perrone, 48, Krebs, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of a controlled substance and knowingly concealing and/or receiving stolen property.
Abraham Castillo Zuniga, 36, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property under $1,000
Shannon Delora Garrett, 49, Wilburton, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for possession of controlled dangerous substance and speeding.
William Eli Ruloph, 55, Eufaula, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Katrisha Dawn Ross, 37, McAlester, received two 18-month deferred sentences for actual physical control of vehicle under the influence and transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage.
Gary Jacob Hadyen Hance, 21, Indianola, received a one-year suspended sentence for actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Teresa Campbell Peoples, 49, Kiowa, received a six-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.
Seth Nathaniel Brackett, 39, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Jose Luis Aquilar Zuniga, 41, McAlester, received three concurrent two-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage and no valid driver’s license.
Michaela R. Bassard, 29, no address given, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for breaking and entering with unlawful intent and malicious injury to property under $1,000 with a six-month suspended sentences for trespassing after being forbidden.
Three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card were dismissed against Heather R. Munoz, 37, McAlester
Trespassing after being forbidden wad dismissed against Audryanna Danielle Avendano, 30, McAlester.
Larceny of merchandise from retailer was dismissed against Kevin Lynn Young, 55, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
James Anthony Arthur, 54, Hartshorne, received a five-year suspended sentence for feloniously pointing a firearm upon successful completion of Keys to Life program.
Christian Allan Franklin, 27, Hartshorne, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Kevin Dale Ward, 40, Allen, received a 10-year suspended sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs.
Brittany Kay Warren, 31, McAlester, received two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for obtaining food stamps by fraud and providing false or misleading eligibility information.
Danazia Sherri Brown, 25, Muskogee, received three concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for trafficking in illegal drugs and two counts of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
