This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Joshua R. Adams, 24, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Tommy Joe Woodward, 61, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state, failure to maintain insurance or security
James C. Campbell, 52, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage, failure to maintain insurance or security, unsafe lane use
Garrett Matthew Conley, 25, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone, failure to wear seatbelt
Jonathan Wright, 30, Indianola — Public intoxication
William Tanner Hedrick, 30, McAlester — Public intoxication
Kami Leanna Lankenau, 36, Washtion, Washington — Disturbing the peace
Bradley K. Applegate, 29, no address given — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Duane Every Sadekoski III, 29, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Luis Alfredo Hernandez-Corona 28, Woodward — Assault and battery
James Edwards Capers Jr., 48, McAlester — Petit larceny
Jesse Edward Perkins, 54, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Jeffrey Dale Thompson, 50, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Jeremiah Dewayne Jones, 30, McAlester — Assault and battery
Brant Michael Imler, 47, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Shawn Keith Smelser, 38, Hartshorne — Threaten to perform act of violence
Roy Lee Mickle, 40, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Mark Schukantz, 42, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence, disturbing the peace
Harley Aaron Webb, 22, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Stacie Dawn Manning, 43, Edmond — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Bryan Lewis Ragan, 49, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Paige Coffey, 28, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Haily Houston, 19, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Alexander W. Collier, 22, McAlester — Obstructing an officer
Randy Linn Emberton, 33, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to display current tag
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Kenneth Wayne Strain Jr., 36, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, assault on police officer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, discharging firearm in public place, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Paul Edward Blackman, 55, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Gary Dale Mangrum, 47, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Monica Rae Wright, 43, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Anthony Raymond Furr, 33, Kiowa — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Wesley Darrell Free, 66, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence
Trevor Craven, 28, Quinton — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Alex Collier, 22, McAlester — Operating a chop shop
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Matthew Burl Eldridge, 29, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rachel J. Sullivan, 37, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for trespassing after being forbidden and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Jason Brent Clifton, 43, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay all taxes due to state, and failure to maintain insurance or security.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Matthew Burl Eldridge, 29, McAlester, was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with remaining balance suspended upon successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program for burglary in the second degree.
Eric Lee Ingram, 31, Council Hill, received two concurrent six-year suspended sentences for aggravated assault and battery on a police officer and assault on a police officer. Ingram also received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and a four-month suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Gary Dewayne Miller, 46, McAlester, due to the failure of complaining witness to cooperate with the prosecution of the case.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Terrance Rorick Roby, 32, McAlester, due to the failure of complaining witness to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.