This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Nicholas Peyton Paul Adamo, 19, McAlester — Driving under the influence by a person under 21, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone, failure to obey traffic control device, unsafe lane use
Michelle Yvonne Johns, 43, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, failure to register motor vehicle in the sate within 30 days of residency
Devone Kierre Moton, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Michael David Fillpot, 43, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Aubrey C. Gibson, 29, Hartshorne — Public intoxication
Kevin Paul Cormier, 52, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Eva Patrice Capers, 45, McAlester — Petty larceny
Billy Don Carlton Jr., 31, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Marcus T. Pingleton, 23, Krebs — Possession of firearm while on supervised probation
Lindsey Brett Snow, 34, McAlester — Third degree arson, public intoxication
Casey Don Clark, 19, McAlester — Third degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Sharita Renee Jones, 45, Wichita, Kansas — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, obstructing an officer, disturbing the peace
Michael Alfred Billy, 59, Hartshorne — Falsely personate another to create liability, obstructing an officer
Marcial Olivia Lopez, 24, no address given — Child endangerment, public intoxication, reckless driving, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jerry Lee Benjamin, 31, Indianola, received a one-year sentence for obstructing an officer.
Chase Dalton Ford, 35, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license suspended.
Kristina Laura Wilson, 35, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court fees for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, and failure to pay taxes due to state.
Tyler Jordan Smith, 25, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Meredith Franklin Anderson, 37, Ada, received an 18-month deferred sentence for malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Unauthorized use of a credit card was dismissed against Tyler Jordan Smith, 25, McAlester due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter because the victim was Native American.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Danarian D. Lambert, 19, McAlester, received two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for domestic assault and battery by regulation and assault with a dangerous weapon. Charges of kidnapping and domestic assault in the presence of a minor were dismissed.
Derick James Wallace, 19, Erie, Kansas, received a three-year deferred sentence for larceny of an automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.
Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Nicholas Brett Conley, 47, McAlester due to the failure of the complaining witness to testify and aid in prosecution of the case.
Embezzlement of rental property was dismissed against Brian James Baker, 39, McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.