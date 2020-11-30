Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Nov. 23-27, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Justin Dale Roberts, 34, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride
Joshua Lee Parish, 35, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Misty D. Lyons, 39, McAlester — Petit larceny
Rebecca Nixon, 23, Quinton — Obstructing an officer
Daniel E. Haws, 43, Crowder — Leaving scene of accident involving damage, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Brad Williams McAuliff, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Madison Musick, 21, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Dennis Eaton, 26, Quinton — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer
Joseph Anthonty Sieger, 62, Crowder — Operating a chop shop
Joshua W. McClendon, 28, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs
Jason Robert Barker, 43, Hartshorne — Possession of sawed off shotgun/rifle, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, altering firearm serial number, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay all taxes due to state
Jordan Alexis Gayton, 28, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Matthew Shane Moon, 19, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kevin Duane Burns, 31, Stigler — First degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Aaron Matthew Mccarty, 36, McAlester — Fraudulent use of a credit for card number, petit larceny
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jeffrey Lane Brock, 29, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Obstructing an officer was dismissed against Rebecca Nixon, 23, Quinton.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Aaron Nixon, 30, Wilburton, due to mistaken identification in police report.
