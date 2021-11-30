This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Cody James Hicks, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Tredan Lein Youngquist, 18, McAlester — Driving while license suspended, possession of alcohol by person under 21
Aubry C. Gibson, 29, Hartshorne — Public intoxication
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Brian D. Quinlan, 51, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Angel Stacy Whitson, 48, no address given — Burglary in the second degree
Edwin Lawrence Edwards, 59, McAlester — Failure to register as a sex offender
George Benjamin Pangan, 40, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Michael Worsham, 45, Stigler — Burglary in the second degree
Betsy Jeanette Strong, 28, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Thomas Allen Shadd, no address given — Burglary in the second degree
Madison Schwartz, 32, Stigler — Child endangerment
Sundee Kay Entmeier, 52, Cameron — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Jon Connor Zozula, 34, Haileyville — Domestic assault and battery by stagulation, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Tyler Lance Hill, 35, Durant, received a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Jake Phillip Jacobs, 40, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Phillip Dewayne Rash, 42, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Julio Edwards Reyes, 18, Corsicana, Texas — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Sai Tun Lyin, 28, Fort Worth, Texas, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for eluding/attempting to elude police officer an driving without a valid driver’s license.
Dennis Jean Simmons, 48, Roland, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Ellis Hayes, 49, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kevin Michael Trippanti, 44, Hartshorne, received a one-year deferred sentence for public intoxication.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Burglary in the third degree and grand larceny were dismissed against Samuel Klint Thomas Buckner, 42, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
