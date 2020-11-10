Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Nov. 2-6, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Mollie Marie Haywood, 40, McAlester — Disturbing the peace

Mikel Sparks, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny

T’Zhawn Smith, 20, McAlester — Possession of forged notes or instruments

Crystal Ray Peace, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to pay taxes due state

Melissa McLaughlin, 39, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Brecken Wagner, 42, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, false reporting of crime, possession of controlled dangerous substance

May Marie Reynolds, 52, Hartshorne — False reporting of crime, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Billy B. Sockey, 58, Stuart — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Phillip Thomas Wesley, 40, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument

Jennice A. Delashaw, 61, Holdenville — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Jacqueline M. Young, 63, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

David Eugene Grossman, 49, Bosworth, Missouri — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay taxes due state

Jacob R. Trumbley, 41, Stigler — Obstructing an officer

Brandon Eugene Pedigo, 33, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Darrell W. Stephens, 44, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Kevin Lee Young, 43, McAlester — Petit larceny

Keith Creekmore, 32, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Jamie L. Holibird, 44, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer

Jim Ed Holbird, 46, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer

Jameson Dale Murray, 30, McAlester — Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Christopher Wayne Hesley, 36, Daisy — Defrauding an innkeeper

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Angelea M. Pride, 53, Tulsa — Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions

Jonathon Daniel Sustaire, 38, Kinta — Trafficking in illegal drugs

Jessica Rose Potts, 36, Wilburton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence under the influence of alcohol

Joseph Allen Hood, 46, Wilburton — Falsely personate another to create liability

Kenneth Ray Deal, 40, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Danielle R. Garris, 31, Canadian — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Tabatha Rene Dungan, 34, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Tori Danea Nunley, 23, Konawa — Conspiracy, malicious injury to property over $1,000

Ebony Elaine Washington, 35, Tulsa — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Allen Dewayne Washington, 18, Tulsa — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Bettina Rae Tucker, 39, Kinta — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Jeremy David Crawley, 42, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Mindi Dawn Lee, 40, McAlester — Larceny from the house, unauthorized use of credit/debit card

Mark W. Castleman, 40, McAlester — Assault and battery on detention officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Jason Dewayne Farris, 41, Pottsboro, Texas — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, burglary in the first degree, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call

Lindsey Brett Snow, 33, McAlester — Larceny of automobile

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Bradley Leo McGuire, 23, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Reno Dwight Tanner, 54, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Sevon Lynn Cook, 27, McAlester, was ordered to serve 13 days in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department with credit for time served for public intoxication.

Billy B. Sockey, 58, Stuart, received two 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Woodrow Knott Jr., 44, Quinton, at the request of the victim.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Burglary in the third degree was dismissed against Caleb Rex Carney, 29, McAlester, at the request of the victim.

