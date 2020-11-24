Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Nov. 16-20, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Tyler Ryan Collins, 18, McAlester — Driving under the influence of drugs
Brandon Kelley Pate, 39, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication
Bobbi Joe Mote, 32, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain security verification
Texie Lee Delana, 47, Krebs — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Janice Y. Smith, 60, Hartshorne — Driving with license suspended
Kenya A. Eddington, 20, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Krystle Marie Ingram, 30, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, transporting open container of alcohol
Kal-El Antwoine Beckham, 33, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Tyler Lee Blasengame, 35, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, domestic abuse
Joshua Marshall Barrett, 39, Pittsburg — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
James Edward Klembara, 34, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Kenneth Brian Rees, 45, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Ronald James Fellows, 37, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jaron Levi Adams, 35, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Dakota Lowell LeFlore, 29, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, obstructing officer
Breanna Jane Gardner, 24, Council Hill — Falsely personate another to create liability
Matthew Gordon OBrien, 33, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt
Douglas Wayne Fitzgerald, 51, McAlester — Possession of contraband by an inmate
Gerald Thomas Scott, 39, McAlester — Possession of contraband by an inmate, threaten to perform act of violence
Justin Derrick Beshears, 30, Hanna — Possess firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Dennis Edward Cantrell, 55, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possess firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Kenneth Guy Fields, 42, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Evan James McGee, 24, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Selena Rose Gantt, 36, McAlester — Malicious injury to property over $1,000, breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Christopher Dayne Hill, 40, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of recreation area/park, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Roderick Lee Miller, 35, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Steven Cody Orman, 28, Indianola — Burglary in the first degree, grand larceny
Deanna Marie Nelson, 33, McAlester — Larceny from a house
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Emily Dawn Anson, 22, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tristy Lynn Nava, 43, Wardville, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
May Marie Reynolds, 52, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for breaking and entering dwelling without permission and malicious injury to property under $1,000 with a one-year consecutive suspended sentence for false reporting of a crime.
David Eugene Grossman, 49, Bosworth, Missouri, received two six-month suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Ryan Lazalde, 22, Malver, Arkansas, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Brandon Kelley Pate, 39, Wilburton, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for public intoxication x2, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Bobbie Williams, 30, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and transporting opened container of intoxication liquor
Marcia Jean Rainburn, 53, Indianola, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Crystal Ray Peace, 33, McAlester, received four one-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Samantha Burns, 25, McAlester, received three 18-month deferred sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery, protective order violation, and obstructing officer.
Tyler Ryan Collins, 18, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving under the influence of drugs.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Dennis Gerald Rudnitski, 66, Eufaula, in the interest of justice.
Two counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Stacy A. Hunt, 36, McAlester, due to victim receiving a judgement through small claims court.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Benjamin Seth Anderson, 38, McAlester, received a 15-year suspended sentence for possession of stolen vehicle.
Zachery Scott Chambless, 27, Crowder, will receive a five-year deferred sentenced if he successfully completes the Pittsburg County Mental Health Court program. If Chambless does not complete the program, he will be sentenced to the maximum sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for burglary in the second degree, grand larceny, and malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threaten to perform act of violence, threaten to perform act of violence, and assault and battery were dismissed against Thomas Wayne Wilhelm Jr., 42, McAlester, due to complaining witness failure to cooperate in prosecution of the case.
Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence of drugs, obstructing officer, and transporting open bottle or container of liquor were dismissed against Rylee Jo Beck, 18, McAlester.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Christopher Glenn Butler, 26, McAlester, at the request of the victim.
Failure to comply with sex offender registration was dismissed against Brian Adrian Martinez, 34, McAlester, in the interest of justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.