This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Bailee Marie Redding, 26, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, DUI with Bbac OF .08 or more-personal injury accident
Kevin Michael Trippanti, 44, Cusseta, Georgia — Public intoxication
James Lawrence Stark, 36, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Karen Leigh Goodwin, 66, Fort Townson — Protective order violation
Robert Ellis Hayes, 49, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 37, Canadian — Driving with license suspended
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden, public intoxication, threaten to perform act of violence
Shane Kyle Austin, 37, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear seatbelt
Billy Boren, 37, Holdenville — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Joshua David Champion, 53, Haileyville — Driving with license revoked
Andrew Scott Cregan, 20, McAlester — Driving while license suspended
Jeremiah Cox, 42, Wilburton — Driving while license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Adam Royce Schaefer, 39, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Tabatha Ann Sutton, 24, Claremore — Driving with license suspended, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to stop for yield sign
Eric R. Sanchez, 33, Los Lunas, New Mexico — Driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Blake Antonio Caldwell, 31, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Johnny Ray Oakley, 21, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Derick James Wallace, 19, Chanute, Kansas — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Robert Dean Livingston, 57, El Reno — Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Bobbie Jo Wynns, 43, Oklahoma City — Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Jeffrey Owen Freeman, 52, Krebs — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Evert Lee Hickey, 54, Eufaula — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer
Dillon James McCoy, 19, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Schiavone Anderson, 27, McAlester — Possession of contraband by inmate x2, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Jessica Kathleen Mordecai, 36, McAlester — Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, resisting officer, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to keep right
Jason Daniel Clark, 36, Carlsbad, New Mexico — Grand larceny
Joanna Lorraine Kelly, 34, Bartlesville — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution of jail
Darrell Lee Wayne Jones, 41, Quinton — Grand larceny
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Joshua James Rowell, 35, Blanco, received a 30-day sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for trespassing after being forbidden and two concurrent one-year sentences in the county jail for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and uttering forged instrument.
Steven Ely Hampton, 36, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Nicholas Alexander Wilks, 32, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and a 30-day sentence in the county jail for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Robert Glen Northway, 52, McAlester, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Christie L. Shriver, 43, Savanna, after paying off the bogus check and court fees in full.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against James Anthony Holt, 35, Hartshorne.
Two counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses were dismissed against Samuel K. Buckner, 42, McAlester, after paying off the bogus check and court fees in full.
Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Brian Allen Johnson, 41, McAlester.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Ashely Nacole Henderson, 34, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Christopher Coffey, 31, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for escaping from ODOC with the first five-years to run concurrently with a Stephens County sentence.
Adam Cossio, no age given, received a five-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for trafficking in illegal drugs.
Travis Allen Brown, 28, McAlester, was ordered to complete a mental health court program for assault with a dangerous weapon after it was amended from shooting with intent to kill. Upon successful completion, Brown will receive a four-year deferred sentence. Failure will result in Brown sentenced to eight years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Brian Allen Johnson, 41, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from 2014 were dismissed against Cleo Kenneth Brown, 43, Poteau.
A 2015 charge of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute was dismissed against Dean A. Franks, 37, Muscatine, Iowa.
Two counts of home repair fraud were dismissed against Joshua Toney, 36, Webbers Falls, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Assault and battery on a medical care provider was dismissed against Artyle Don Jacobs, 37, Eufaula due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter. He will be held 30-days in the Pittsburg County Jail to await a charging decision from the Choctaw Nation or the federal government.
