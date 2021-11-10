This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Kristin Danielle Bevans, 27, McAlester — Petit larceny
Steven Ely Hampton, 36, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Evan James McGee, 25, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Cherish A. Cansimbe, 26, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Alex James Davidson, 45, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Ruth Ann Hill, 50, Wardville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Phillip Dewayne Rash, 42, Hartshorne — Obstructing officer
Jarrod Heath Blackwell, 41, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Holly Lynn Doak, 40, Haileyville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Julio Edwards Reyes, 18, Rogers, Arkansas — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Karra Maitland, 41, no address given — Possession of stolen vehicle, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Alisha Ann Bittle, 37, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence
Charles E. Hensley, 59, Daisy — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, conspiracy to commit a felony
Evan James McGee, 25, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, falsely personate another to create liability, obstructing officer, resisting an officer, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Stetson Cole Miller, 30, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Shawn A. Black, 24, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Jennifer Marie Triplett, 28, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jake Phillip Jacobs, 40, McAlester — Home repair fraud
Steven Greg Holmes II, 37, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Joshua Allen Skinner, 27, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Hayden C. Lewis, 27, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jerry Jordan, 50, McAlester — Sexual battery x2
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Tony Olajuwon Thomas, 37, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Sevon Lynn Cook, 28, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Makesha Smith, 39, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Gerald Thomas Scott, 40, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michael Wayne Maisano, 54, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Anthony Ram Davidson, 45, Canadian, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Laurie Dawn Ellis, 33, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Dalton James Earhart, 33, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence with all but the first 30-days suspended with credit for time served for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Lindsey Brett Snow, 34, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for eluding a police officer and was ordered to complete the Monarch Program.
Krystal Renee Johnson, 36, Eufaula, received a seven-year suspended sentence after a charge of shooting with intent to kill was amended to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon per a plea agreement.
Sevon Lynn Cook, 28, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property over $1,000 and a 30-day suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Scott Frederick Young, 54, Muskogee, received an 18-month deferred sentence for malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Alecia Diane Thayer, 39, Oklahoma City, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and a 30-day suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
